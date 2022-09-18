ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

More sunshine with above average highs for the last full day of summer!

SEATTLE - What a beautiful day across Puget Sound. Seattle landed in the upper 70s with warmer temps elsewhere around the region in the low 80s. Another clear overnight is on tap. Perfect conditions for stargazing. Lows will drop close to normal for the city with cooler temps for others like Shelton at 42. Brr!
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Highs well above-average for the last day of summer

SEATTLE - Another beautiful summer day across the PNW! We hit 77 today at the airport, which is six degrees above average. Overnight, skies will remain clear with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s for places like Shelton, Olympia, and through the valleys of Chehalis & Centralia. Otherwise, most of us will cool into the low to mid 50s.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Summer ends strong with two more warm days

SEATTLE - Sunshine and warm temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday, but smoke from area wildfires will also impact Western Washington. High temps will be back into the upper 70s and low 80s for most locations in the central and south sound. Fraser outflow winds will be strong at times in the usual north sound areas.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Feeling like summer again through Wednesday

SEATTLE - Dry and warm conditions will stick around through Wednesday in Western Washington as California gets some much-needed rain. Expect sunny skies from start to finish through Wednesday with warm days and chilly nights. Offshore winds will help temps on the coast rise to the mid to upper 70s as well.
SEATTLE, WA
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
State
Alaska State
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Temps near 80 to start of the week

If you're having a hard time saying goodbye to summer, you'll love our forecast this week. Highs could flirt with the 80s in Seattle Monday and Tuesday! For those hoping for more classic autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. No real rain is on the horizon, at least in the short term.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Red Flag Warning issued for the foothills today, Tuesday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office has issued a Red Flag Warning today, Tuesday, September 20th, due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. This will be in effect until 8pm this evening. Easterly gusts of 25 to 30mph are expected this afternoon with the...
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

18 Of Seattle’s Most Breathtaking Day Hikes You Must Do

Just because you live in a city doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the great outdoors! Especially when you live in a city as close to the mountains as Seattle, there’s a whole world of amazing day hikes out there for you to discover. You are reading: Day...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlegreenlaker.com

Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!

On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

When will Seattle's heavy rain return?

Good Day Seattle's Abby Acone answers the question, "When will heavy rain return?" FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has a look at the seven-day forecast, with thunderstorms expected in the Cascades in the first part of the week.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA

