Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam to Give Yankees 9-8 Win
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton delivered a clutch, walk-off grand slam off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bronx Bombers a 9-8 win in New York Tuesday night.
‘It’s like nothing happened’: Giancarlo Stanton details ‘unreal’ Aaron Judge mentality amid chase for MLB history
If Aaron Judge has a teammate in the New York Yankees who knows what he’s going through amidst a torrid stretch that saw Judge recently cross the 60 home run mark, it’s Giancarlo Stanton. While Stanton has struggled through a myriad of injuries this season, it’s fitting that he was the one who hit the walk-off grand slam in the same day Judge achieved his historic feat, five years after Stanton fell ever so short of the 60 mark back when he was with the Miami Marlins.
MLB・
CBS Sports
MLB weekend recap: Phillies lose ground in NL wild-card race; Jacob deGrom, Framber Valdez make history
We're in the middle of September, which means that stretch-drive baseball is in full effect. So let's dive into what you need to know about this weekend's MLB action. Highlight of the weekend: Alvarez notches three-homer game. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez had a better Friday night than most people, as...
Phillies Breakout Prospect Continues Torrid Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a major breakout occur within their system this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillies try to shake off 18-11 loss to Blue Jays
The Philadelphia Phillies had a day off before hosting a crucial two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The extra
Comments / 0