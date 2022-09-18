ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘It’s like nothing happened’: Giancarlo Stanton details ‘unreal’ Aaron Judge mentality amid chase for MLB history

If Aaron Judge has a teammate in the New York Yankees who knows what he’s going through amidst a torrid stretch that saw Judge recently cross the 60 home run mark, it’s Giancarlo Stanton. While Stanton has struggled through a myriad of injuries this season, it’s fitting that he was the one who hit the walk-off grand slam in the same day Judge achieved his historic feat, five years after Stanton fell ever so short of the 60 mark back when he was with the Miami Marlins.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy