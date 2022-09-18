Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Fiona strengthens to category 3 storm after leaving most of Puerto Rico in the dark
Hurricane Fiona continues to drift away from Puerto Rico, but its impacts continue to be felt on the island. The now category 3 hurricane is approaching the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday with a top wind speed of 115 mph. The hurricane’s outer bands have continued to exacerbate flooding in...
WKBW-TV
Gas prices drop another 11 cents in New York State; still 50 cents higher than a year ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to drop in New York State, after spending much of the summer above the $4 mark. As of September 19, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.78 in New York, down 11 cents from September 12.
