Arcadia, FL

FHP, SPD on scene of crash at Myrtle St. and Goodrich Ave.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Myrtle Street and Goodrich Avenue. The bicyclist was transported from the scene as a trauma alert. FHP is investigating and Sarasota Police are...
Manatee man sought after fatal shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man is wanted on murder charges after authorities say he shot his daughter’s boyfriend Tuesday,. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Heaven, 48, showed up at his 24-year-old daughter’s apartment at the Venue at Lockwood Apartments, on 54th Drive East at about 7 p.m. Tuesday while her boyfriend was there.
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
No foul play suspected in potential drowning on Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - No foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found washed ashore on Holmes Beach Tuesday morning. One witness told police that she believed she had seen the victim swimming past the no swim buoys. A short time later, officers were found gathered around the body on the beach.
Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the overnight hours of Sunday. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a home in the 1400 block of Palmwood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office was also on scene helping to control traffic.
Woman escapes mobile home fire in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A smoke detector is credited for saving the life of a Venice woman and her dog Tuesday morning when her mobile home caught fire, fire officials said. Shortly after 5 a.m., the owner of the home on Vista Road in the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park, was awakened by her smoke detector. The 69-year-old and and her dog were able to escape the mobile home as it became engulfed in flames, officials said.
Sarasota Cops Corner: A relationship gone flat

Dispute: An “extremely intoxicated” guest causing a disturbance in a hotel lobby accused the desk clerk of not returning his debit card. When police arrived, the suspect admitted to the officer that he “drank a lot” but would not return to his room until the clerk returned his card. As the dispute continued, the tipsy traveler was informed he would be removed from the location if he did not cease the disturbance. When police asked for his identification, the man’s debit card was in his hand when he removed his ID from his pocket. He subsequently returned to his room without further incident and no crime was reported.
Duo arrested after stealing van from 7-Eleven in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people were arrested after stealing a van from a 7-Eleven gas station at 1206 Cape Coral Parkway East. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the owner of the van left the vehicle unlocked and running at the gas pumps. The victim then noticed two people walking near the vehicle.
Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods

Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.
Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to forgery. Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to harassment. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on West Barton in Cove in reference to a welfare check. Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a stolen firearm. Deputies...
