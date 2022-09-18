Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
FHP, SPD on scene of crash at Myrtle St. and Goodrich Ave.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Police are on the scene of a crash involving a bicyclist. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon on Myrtle Street and Goodrich Avenue. The bicyclist was transported from the scene as a trauma alert. FHP is investigating and Sarasota Police are...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee man sought after fatal shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man is wanted on murder charges after authorities say he shot his daughter’s boyfriend Tuesday,. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Heaven, 48, showed up at his 24-year-old daughter’s apartment at the Venue at Lockwood Apartments, on 54th Drive East at about 7 p.m. Tuesday while her boyfriend was there.
VIDEO: Scissor-wielding Florida man stabs person over 40 times at store, deputies say
A man was arrested in Punta Gorda after stabbing another man with scissors over 40 times Monday, according to deputies.
Mysuncoast.com
Witness to deadly crash in Arcadia urges drivers to slow down
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who witnessed a family hit by a pickup truck in Arcadia Saturday said passers-by did all they could to help before first responders arrived. “It was something you don’t want to witness,” said Julio Delmonte. “As a father of three daughters, it’s something I would never want to see in my life.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man witnesses Arcadia crash where 12-year-old boy died, two others hurt
Florida Highway Patrol says a driver ran over a 12-year-old boy, a woman and a toddler in a stroller. Troopers say they were in a crosswalk when the crash happened.
1 seriously injured in Polk County school bus crash
A Polk County school bus was involved in an accident early Monday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
No foul play suspected in potential drowning on Holmes Beach
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - No foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found washed ashore on Holmes Beach Tuesday morning. One witness told police that she believed she had seen the victim swimming past the no swim buoys. A short time later, officers were found gathered around the body on the beach.
Cement truck barrels through SunPass toll plaza, worker seriously injured
A worker was seriously injured Monday after an empty cement tanker crashed into a SunPass toll plaza and another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Road reopens after crash at Fruitville Road and US 301
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is currently blocking the intersection of Fruitville Road near North Washington Blvd in Sarasota. This is a multi-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Fruitville Road. This is causing a backup in the area. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes if possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the overnight hours of Sunday. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a home in the 1400 block of Palmwood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office was also on scene helping to control traffic.
Mysuncoast.com
Woman escapes mobile home fire in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A smoke detector is credited for saving the life of a Venice woman and her dog Tuesday morning when her mobile home caught fire, fire officials said. Shortly after 5 a.m., the owner of the home on Vista Road in the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park, was awakened by her smoke detector. The 69-year-old and and her dog were able to escape the mobile home as it became engulfed in flames, officials said.
One person killed, three injured in Highlands County crash
A passenger was killed in a vehicle collision yesterday afternoon in Highlands County, three others were injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto grandmother shares pain after 12-year-old grandson is killed while crossing the street
A family and a community are heartbroken after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed. His mother, who was also hit, is fighting for her life. Someone plowed into them while they were crossing the street in DeSoto County Saturday afternoon. The mom was also pushing a stroller, but the toddler inside was not seriously hurt.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: A relationship gone flat
Dispute: An “extremely intoxicated” guest causing a disturbance in a hotel lobby accused the desk clerk of not returning his debit card. When police arrived, the suspect admitted to the officer that he “drank a lot” but would not return to his room until the clerk returned his card. As the dispute continued, the tipsy traveler was informed he would be removed from the location if he did not cease the disturbance. When police asked for his identification, the man’s debit card was in his hand when he removed his ID from his pocket. He subsequently returned to his room without further incident and no crime was reported.
Body of apparent shooting victim found dumped near Charlotte/Lee line
According to the sheriff's department, the body of a 49-year-old man was found Monday morning in a wooded area off U.S. 41, a short distance from the Lee County line.
NBC 2
Duo arrested after stealing van from 7-Eleven in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people were arrested after stealing a van from a 7-Eleven gas station at 1206 Cape Coral Parkway East. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the owner of the van left the vehicle unlocked and running at the gas pumps. The victim then noticed two people walking near the vehicle.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County deputies investigate death of man found in the woods
Charlotte County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Monday in the woods riddled with gunshot wounds. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was notified of a body dumped in a wooded area just over the Lee County line on US-41. The 49-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with the official cause of death pending autopsy results.
St. Petersburg man killed after getting hit by pickup truck while crossing US-19
A St. Petersburg man died on Saturday night after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a highway in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to forgery. Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to harassment. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on West Barton in Cove in reference to a welfare check. Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a stolen firearm. Deputies...
Comments / 0