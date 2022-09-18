CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A train derailed near Albers, Illinois late Monday morning. The derailment happened around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern said that 26 of the 131 cars on an eastbound train derailed. Two of those cars were carrying hazardous materials. The company says there are reports of a car leaking, but they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public. Clean-up is ongoing.

CLINTON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO