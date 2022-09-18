ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

Comments / 0

Related
News-Herald.com

Riverside vs. North volleyball: Beavers sweep resilient Rangers

With North and Riverside coming off sweeps the night prior, the two entered their match Sept. 20 at Rangers gymnasium looking to get a leg up in the Western Reserve Conference standings. It was the visitors that got out to an early lead. Despite the Rangers’ best efforts to come...
AKRON, OH
timestribunenews.com

A historic night of basketball in Collinsville

“It’s Collinsville…how can you beat an evening spent discussing Illinois high school basketball history?”. With that thought, I climbed into the truck Sunday night and left behind a mountain of grading, plans for the upcoming week, and an almost completely graded film from Friday’s football game. My destination was the Old Herald Brewery on Main Street to hear tales from the past that have rarely been told.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chardon, OH
Lebanon, IL
Sports
Painesville, OH
Sports
City
Painesville, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Downs, IL
City
Lebanon, IL
cleveland19.com

Cleveland high school placed on lockdown after threatening text

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning out “of an abundance of caution”, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland said. Cleveland Central Catholic High School is located in the 6500 block of Baxter Ave. in the city’s Slavic...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Slovenian Sausage Fest Crowns “King of Klobasa”

On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
KIRTLAND, OH
FOX 2

Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du […]
CAHOKIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Johnson
KMOV

Train carrying hazardous material derails in Clinton County, Illinois

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A train derailed near Albers, Illinois late Monday morning. The derailment happened around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern said that 26 of the 131 cars on an eastbound train derailed. Two of those cars were carrying hazardous materials. The company says there are reports of a car leaking, but they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public. Clean-up is ongoing.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
huroninsider.com

Man sentenced to prison for Cedar Point Sports Center shooting

SANDUSKY – The coach who was convicted of shooting a parent during a basketball tournament at Cedar Point Sports Center in 2021 has been sentenced to serve nearly 13 years in prison. Mario Lacy, 42, of Euclid, was sentenced to 155 months in prison by Erie County Judge Beverly...
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward for Cleveland murder suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will give a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a 2021 murder suspect. U.S. Marshals said Wylee Orr, 26, shot and killed Jamal Fitch on Aug. 11, 2021. The murder happened on E. 38th Street in...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#Heartbreaker#Gardner Lake#American Football#Sports#Lec
tiremeetsroad.com

Snapchat video shows fire breaking out at the Fast Oil Change Plus in Belleville when drilling into a gas tank with a cordless drill goes awry

If you’re wondering why there was a three-alarm fire in Belleville, this is likely the cause. Fairview Heights, Illinois resident David Gregory Moon shared a Snapchat video recorded off a smartphone showing the terrifying moments someone’s plan to drill a hole into a gas tank of a Ford Explorer at the Fast Oil Change Plus in Belleville, IL goes terribly wrong.
BELLEVILLE, IL
scriptype.com

Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road

Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
MACEDONIA, OH
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Cleveland Jewish News

Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors

Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
CLEVELAND, OH
wgel.com

Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit

A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
BOND COUNTY, IL
Cleveland.com

Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter

On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
AVON LAKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy