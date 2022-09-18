Read full article on original website
Related
News-Herald.com
Riverside vs. Avon Lake boys soccer: Beavers show capability, but concede two late goals in 4-2 road loss
AVON LAKE — Following a Sept. 19 match with Riverside, Avon Lake coach Pete Klepek paid the visitors a high compliment. He noted how he wanted to further strengthen his networking with Beavers coach Christian Kauzljar so his Shoremen could play their side again, a testament to Riverside’s capability.
News-Herald.com
Riverside vs. North volleyball: Beavers sweep resilient Rangers
With North and Riverside coming off sweeps the night prior, the two entered their match Sept. 20 at Rangers gymnasium looking to get a leg up in the Western Reserve Conference standings. It was the visitors that got out to an early lead. Despite the Rangers’ best efforts to come...
timestribunenews.com
A historic night of basketball in Collinsville
“It’s Collinsville…how can you beat an evening spent discussing Illinois high school basketball history?”. With that thought, I climbed into the truck Sunday night and left behind a mountain of grading, plans for the upcoming week, and an almost completely graded film from Friday’s football game. My destination was the Old Herald Brewery on Main Street to hear tales from the past that have rarely been told.
Guardians Farm Report: Captains Now One Win Away From A Championship After Huge Game From Valdes
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Cleveland high school placed on lockdown after threatening text
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Central Catholic High School was placed on lockdown late Tuesday morning out “of an abundance of caution”, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Cleveland said. Cleveland Central Catholic High School is located in the 6500 block of Baxter Ave. in the city’s Slavic...
coolcleveland.com
Slovenian Sausage Fest Crowns “King of Klobasa”
On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
Cleveland Scene
The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
There's a whole lot to look forward to later this year and a bit beyond in the Greater Cleveland restaurant scene. Scene dining editor Doug Trattner has all the details on what's opening, expanding and arriving to make this year even tastier than it's already been. Here's what's on tap.
Cahokia Heights home on fire Monday morning
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A home was on fire early Monday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire started just before 5:30 a.m. at a home located in the 500 block of St. Paul Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. The Cahokia Fire Department and the Prairie Du […]
RELATED PEOPLE
KMOV
Train carrying hazardous material derails in Clinton County, Illinois
CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A train derailed near Albers, Illinois late Monday morning. The derailment happened around 11:30 a.m. Norfolk Southern said that 26 of the 131 cars on an eastbound train derailed. Two of those cars were carrying hazardous materials. The company says there are reports of a car leaking, but they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public. Clean-up is ongoing.
huroninsider.com
Man sentenced to prison for Cedar Point Sports Center shooting
SANDUSKY – The coach who was convicted of shooting a parent during a basketball tournament at Cedar Point Sports Center in 2021 has been sentenced to serve nearly 13 years in prison. Mario Lacy, 42, of Euclid, was sentenced to 155 months in prison by Erie County Judge Beverly...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will give a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a 2021 murder suspect. U.S. Marshals said Wylee Orr, 26, shot and killed Jamal Fitch on Aug. 11, 2021. The murder happened on E. 38th Street in...
Michael Heaton, Cleveland’s ‘Minister of Culture,’ has died
Michael Heaton, the Plain Dealer features reporter who wrote the “Minister of Culture” column for three decades, has died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tiremeetsroad.com
Snapchat video shows fire breaking out at the Fast Oil Change Plus in Belleville when drilling into a gas tank with a cordless drill goes awry
If you’re wondering why there was a three-alarm fire in Belleville, this is likely the cause. Fairview Heights, Illinois resident David Gregory Moon shared a Snapchat video recorded off a smartphone showing the terrifying moments someone’s plan to drill a hole into a gas tank of a Ford Explorer at the Fast Oil Change Plus in Belleville, IL goes terribly wrong.
scriptype.com
Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road
Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
Woman dies on WB I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge
A Table Rock, Illinois woman died on the highway Tuesday morning. Police blocked multiple lanes of westbound Interstate 64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Work for FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis
Live, work and play in St. Louis with FOX 2 and KPLR 11. See our job openings here: FOX2Now.com/Career
Cleveland Jewish News
Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors
Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
wgel.com
Two Arrested In Three-County Pursuit
A police pursuit, which began in Clinton County, went through Bond County and ended in Hillsboro early Monday morning, resulted in the arrest of two subjects. The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the pursuit at 12:01 a.m. Monday as it was underway in Clinton County and entering Bond County.
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
Comments / 0