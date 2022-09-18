ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Temperature highs in low 90s Sunday, record-breaking heat expected through week

ST. LOUIS – A complex of storms has been impacting northeast Missouri and west central Illinois the past few hours. So far, this activity is only impacting far northern Pike Co, but it’s expected to clip our northeastern counties as it slides southeast into central Missouri. The western edge of the activity looks to become scattered – so this will mean widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through late Sunday morning are set, mainly north and northeast.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts

Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
abc17news.com

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 42-year-old Kansas man who admitted providing illegal private autopsy services has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Shawn Parcells was sentenced Monday to five years and nine months for one count of wire fraud. Parcells pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea agreement, nine other wire fraud charges were dropped. Federal prosecutors said Parcells persuaded a client to pay him $5,000 for an autopsy, which he was not qualified to perform. Prosecutors say Parcells collected more than $1.1 million from more than 350 clients for autopsies, many of which he didn’t perform. Parcells in 2014 assisted a privately hired pathologist in an autopsy of Michael Brown, the unarmed Black 18-year-old from Ferguson, Missouri, who was fatally shot by a white police officer.
KANSAS STATE
laduenews.com

SugarBot Creamery churns up nostalgia on St. Charles’ Main Street

SugarBot Creamery, a soda fountain and ice cream parlor in St. Charles that celebrated its grand opening in June, offers a true taste of nostalgia on Main Street, rolling out a full menu of phosphate sodas, house-made frozen treats and other desserts. The shop, which replaces Little O’s Old Time...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
5 On Your Side

Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
Missouri Independent

Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

