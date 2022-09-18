Read full article on original website
Secretive stealth bomber to call Missouri home
The US Air Force is set to lift the veil of secrecy around the B-21 Raider, a highly-classified, next-generation stealth bomber, with a formal rollout planned for the first week in December.
KYTV
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
A website says Missouri is one of the 5 Worst States for Teachers
Teachers are some of the most influential people in our society, they educate the future leaders of our country. But according to one popular website, if you are a teacher you should avoid Missouri. Why was Missouri ranked as one of the worst states for teachers?. According to the website...
FOX2now.com
Temperature highs in low 90s Sunday, record-breaking heat expected through week
ST. LOUIS – A complex of storms has been impacting northeast Missouri and west central Illinois the past few hours. So far, this activity is only impacting far northern Pike Co, but it’s expected to clip our northeastern counties as it slides southeast into central Missouri. The western edge of the activity looks to become scattered – so this will mean widely scattered showers and thunderstorms through late Sunday morning are set, mainly north and northeast.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?
So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
Fire damages 4 homes in O'Fallon, Mo., no injuries reported
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A two-alarm fire damaged four homes in a St. Charles County neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle in O'Fallon, Mo. The Wentzville Fire Protection District responded with other surrounding departments to the fire...
Missouri life expectancy drops to a 40-year low
Life expectancy in Missouri dropped to a 40-year low in 2021, a trend driven by COVID-19 deaths, new research finds.
abc17news.com
Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 42-year-old Kansas man who admitted providing illegal private autopsy services has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Shawn Parcells was sentenced Monday to five years and nine months for one count of wire fraud. Parcells pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea agreement, nine other wire fraud charges were dropped. Federal prosecutors said Parcells persuaded a client to pay him $5,000 for an autopsy, which he was not qualified to perform. Prosecutors say Parcells collected more than $1.1 million from more than 350 clients for autopsies, many of which he didn’t perform. Parcells in 2014 assisted a privately hired pathologist in an autopsy of Michael Brown, the unarmed Black 18-year-old from Ferguson, Missouri, who was fatally shot by a white police officer.
saucemagazine.com
Heaven Scent Bakery in O’Fallon, Missouri, will close its doors at the end of September
Heaven Scent Bakery recently announced on Facebook that it will close its location at 1133 Bryan Road in O’Fallon, Missouri, on Sept. 30. The bakery, owned by sisters Janet Colner and Linda Day, is known for its doughnuts, cakes and other treats, which are bringing many fans in for a final taste.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
laduenews.com
SugarBot Creamery churns up nostalgia on St. Charles’ Main Street
SugarBot Creamery, a soda fountain and ice cream parlor in St. Charles that celebrated its grand opening in June, offers a true taste of nostalgia on Main Street, rolling out a full menu of phosphate sodas, house-made frozen treats and other desserts. The shop, which replaces Little O’s Old Time...
Alleged serial killer charged with murders of 4 women 30 years after their bodies were found across St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The families of Brenda Pruitt, Sandra Little, Robyn Mihan and Donna Reitmeyer now know the identity of an alleged serial killer who put their bodies inside various containers and packages more than 30 years ago — and police are hoping to add the family of a yet-to-be-identified woman to that list.
Prosecutors, defense agree Richard Emery killed St. Charles family in Dec. 2018
Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree a St. Charles man killed his girlfriend, her children, and her mother just days after Christmas in 2018. But what is up for debate is the defendant's state of mind at the time of the murders.
Person killed in crash on WB I-64 in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A person was killed in a crash that closed off a portion of Interstate 64 in East St. Louis for hours Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police District 11, the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on westbound I-64 at southbound Interstate 55. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the person's name.
No joke: Missouri man who dressed up as Batman villain learns lesson
A convicted felon in Missouri accused of livestreaming threats to bomb and kill people while he was dressed up as the Batman villain known as The Joker was sentenced Friday to 60 days in jail, with credit for several months served after his arrest.
Florida men charged with car break-in, credit card theft in St. Charles County
Two out-of-staters are facing charges in St. Charles County that they attempted to use stolen credit cards from a Wentzville car break-in.
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
