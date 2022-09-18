ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, VA
WTOP

Victim, suspect dead in Hyattsville double shooting

Prince George’s County police say they are investigating a fatal early morning shooting in Hyattsville where the victim was found in his car leaving the area, as the suspect was still inside the victim’s home. Both have died. Zach Nesmer with the Hyattsville Police Department told WTOP that...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
WTOP

DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting

A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fairfax Co#Fairfax County Police#Fcpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station

BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
BOWIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy