19-year-old shot, killed in Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the Woodlawn Gardens apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 after someone heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the sidewalk.
WJLA
DC rapper 'No Savage', suspect in Tysons Corner shooting faces new charges
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man who police said fired a gun inside Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Va. in June will face trial after a Fairfax County grand jury approved seven charges against him on Monday including two new ones - brandishing a firearm and possession of a concealed firearm.
DC Teen In Custody For Allegedly Murdering Maryland Man In Car, Police Say
A teenager in DC is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a Maryland man earlier this year, authorities announced. Southwest, DC resident River Barfield, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed following a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of Hyattsville resident Jacky Brooks, 20, in March.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teaching assistant charged with assaulting special needs student
An instructional assistant at a Fairfax County, Virginia, elementary school has been charged with assaulting a special needs student, police said Wednesday. The alleged assault took place Sept. 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia. Fairfax County police said two teachers went into their classroom and saw Mark MacDicken,...
tysonsreporter.com
Suspect in Tysons Corner Center gunfire incident indicted, faces new charges
The man who allegedly fired a gun inside Tysons Corner Center this summer, sparking a chaotic evacuation of the mall, is expected to face trial after getting indicted by a Fairfax County grand jury yesterday (Monday). The circuit court jury indicted Noah Settles, a 22-year-old D.C. resident also known as...
Virginia man arrested, suspected of stabbing family member
A Virginia man has been charged with malicious wounding after police say he was involved in an argument that escalated into him stabbing one of his family members.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. confronts spike in carjacking and youth crime
The recent spike in carjacking crimes in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been marked by an alarming increase in youth crime. While there has been criticism against supporting the early release of first-time juvenile offenders who may commit more crimes, the numbers tell a different story. “We have seen...
WTOP
Victim, suspect dead in Hyattsville double shooting
Prince George’s County police say they are investigating a fatal early morning shooting in Hyattsville where the victim was found in his car leaving the area, as the suspect was still inside the victim’s home. Both have died. Zach Nesmer with the Hyattsville Police Department told WTOP that...
WTOP
‘Shopping cart killer’ suspect indicted in 2 deaths; new charge added
A grand jury has indicted “shopping cart killer” suspect Anthony Eugene Robinson on five felony counts, including a new charge in connection with the 2021 deaths of two women in the Harrisonburg, Virginia, area. On Monday, Robinson appeared by video from jail after the Rockingham County grand jury...
Police: Two men attacked by strangers in Woodbridge
The two men reported being near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Botts Avenue when they were approached by an unknown group of men who assaulted them without warning. One of the victims temporarily lost consciousness during the attack and the other was stabbed.
WTOP
DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting
A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
NBC Washington
Victim, Suspect Dead After Home Invasion, Shooting Reported in Hyattsville: Police
Two people are dead after police in Hyattsville, Maryland, early Tuesday responded to a report of a home burglary in progress, authorities said. Officers were responding to the 5600 block of 30th Avenue about 12:18 a.m. when they encountered a car with a gunshot victim inside, Hyattsville city police said.
Woodbridge man arrested after robbing Discount Tobacco store at gunpoint two nights in a row
A Woodbridge man was arrested on Friday after robbing the same store at gunpoint two nights in a row.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1400 Block of Park Road, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Monday, September 19, 2022, in the 1400 block of Park Road, Northwest. At approximately 9:33 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed...
fredericksburg.today
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement. Fredericksburg Police say Monday night just after 9:00 p.m., Officer Murphy was on patrol in Central Park when he saw a vehicle traveling south on. Plank Road that was missing a license plate. Officer Murphy activated his emergency...
Bay Net
Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station
BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
WJLA
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
Man dead after COX cable truck hits power line in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police say a man was operating a bucket truck when he hit a power line in Fairfax County Monday, leaving him dead. The man appeared to be driving a COX cable truck on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane when the crash occurred. The man was...
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax, police looking for suspects
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 8400 block of Madge Lane. A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
