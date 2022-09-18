Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills man guilty for mother's murder when he was 16 sentenced to 35-60 years
An Oakland County judge sentenced Muhammad Al-Tantawi, a 21-year-old from Farmington Hills convicted of murdering his mother, to 35-60 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday. The roughly five years he's already spent in jail will count toward his sentence. Nada Huranieh, Al-Tantawi's mother, was 35 when she died in...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley’s placement while in custody
An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
Detroit News
Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules
Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
The Oakland Press
Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue
The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
Detroit News
Attorney: Four signs in Oxford shooting case show student was 'troubled'
Detroit — An attorney representing families of four students slain and several others wounded in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting said Thursday that the alleged 15-year-old shooter did show troubling signs that were noted to school officials, including at least two that had not been previously revealed.
Detroit News
Man attacked with machete-style weapon in Mount Clemens, authorities say
Mount Clemens — A 19-year-old man was assaulted with a machete-style weapon on his way to work in Mount Clemens Friday morning, authorities said. Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the attack around 7 a.m. at Church Street and northbound Gratiot Avenue after the victim, a Clinton Township resident who had been riding his bike to work, was assaulted. He was taken to the hospital for several non-life threatening lacerations.
Detroit News
Muhammad Altantawi sentenced to 35-60 years in mother's murder
Muhammad Altantawi, who was 16 years old at the time of the murder of his mother in 2017, was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison for her death. In 2017, Nada Huranieh, 35, was smothered to death with a damp cloth or towel and was likely dead before being thrown out of a second-floor window in the family's Farmington Hills home, an autopsy found.
3 juveniles charged as adults in fatal stabbing in Fraser
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has charged three juveniles in connection to the September 13 stabbing incident in Fraser where a 14-year-old boy died and other juveniles were injured.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man pleads guilty after violently carjacking strangers who gave him rides, DOJ says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of pistol-whipping a carjacking victim and shooting another victim pleaded guilty Thursday. According to the Department of Justice, Rayquan Sturgis, 23, carjacked three victims in June and July 2020 on Detroit's west side. In all three cases, the victims were strangers who gave him a ride.
Detroit News
Man arrested in stabbing death of Waterford Twp. man
Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old Pontiac man in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The suspect, who was not named, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler once in the chest on Thursday night, authorities said in a statement. Lewis-Lefler...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice
If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
fox2detroit.com
Farmington Hills teen guilty of killing mom, staging her death gets 35-60 years: "have fun rotting in prison"
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A judge sentenced a Farmington Hills man convicted of killing his mom on Wednesday to at least 35 years in prison after he was found guilty by a jury in March of first-degree premeditated murder. Muhammad Altantawi was 16 at the time he pushed his...
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
fox2detroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit bank robber switches to fraud, gets busted using stolen identities
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A serial Metro Detroit bank robber is headed to prison after he switched up his method of stealing and got caught, the Department of Justice said. Rynell Roberts, 39, of Redford, has four convictions for armed bank robberies in 2008. Authorities said Roberts would...
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day...
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
fox2detroit.com
Aaron Salter, wrongly convicted of murder, charged with choking woman and holding her against her will
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who was freed four years ago after spending 15 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit is back behind bars after he was charged with choking a love interest, threatening her with a gun, and holding her against her will. Aaron...
3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
Detroit News
Dearborn police: human trafficking post on social media is fake
Dearborn police are debunking a widely circulated social media post describing an attempted human trafficking incident near Michigan Avenue and a Southfield Freeway, calling it a fake. The post describes a man stopping his car on a Southfield ramp, forcing a woman driving behind him to also stop her car....
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 children charged as adults after 14-year-old fatally stabbed near Fraser schools
FRASER, Mich. – Three children have been charged as adults after one teenager was fatally stabbed and two were injured in Fraser. According to officials, all three victims were taken to a local hospital when police got to the scene. The 14-year-old died from his injuries. The stabbing occurred...
