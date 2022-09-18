ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

The Oakland Press

Judge rules on Ethan Crumbley’s placement while in custody

An Oakland County judge has again ruled that accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail rather than be transferred to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile facility. At the monthly placement hearing Thursday morning held via Zoom, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe made...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Oxford school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules

Pontiac — A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial. Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man testifies that attorney racked, pointed gun at his car on Woodward Avenue

The case against an attorney facing weapons-related charges has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 22, 50th District Judge Michael Martinez said there was probable cause to advance the case against Patrick Bagley, a lawyer from Waterford Township.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Attorney: Four signs in Oxford shooting case show student was 'troubled'

Detroit — An attorney representing families of four students slain and several others wounded in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting said Thursday that the alleged 15-year-old shooter did show troubling signs that were noted to school officials, including at least two that had not been previously revealed.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man attacked with machete-style weapon in Mount Clemens, authorities say

Mount Clemens — A 19-year-old man was assaulted with a machete-style weapon on his way to work in Mount Clemens Friday morning, authorities said. Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the attack around 7 a.m. at Church Street and northbound Gratiot Avenue after the victim, a Clinton Township resident who had been riding his bike to work, was assaulted. He was taken to the hospital for several non-life threatening lacerations.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
Detroit News

Muhammad Altantawi sentenced to 35-60 years in mother's murder

Muhammad Altantawi, who was 16 years old at the time of the murder of his mother in 2017, was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison for her death. In 2017, Nada Huranieh, 35, was smothered to death with a damp cloth or towel and was likely dead before being thrown out of a second-floor window in the family's Farmington Hills home, an autopsy found.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Man arrested in stabbing death of Waterford Twp. man

Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old Pontiac man in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The suspect, who was not named, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler once in the chest on Thursday night, authorities said in a statement. Lewis-Lefler...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

LeDuff: Nessel's bungling cheats Flint of justice

If incompetence were a crime, Attorney General Dana Nessel would be in prison for her handling of Flint. You remember Flint? Thousands poisoned. An untold number dead. All because a grubby group of politicos and lawyers wanted to make money on a new and totally unnecessary water utility. The outrage...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Dearborn police: human trafficking post on social media is fake

Dearborn police are debunking a widely circulated social media post describing an attempted human trafficking incident near Michigan Avenue and a Southfield Freeway, calling it a fake. The post describes a man stopping his car on a Southfield ramp, forcing a woman driving behind him to also stop her car....
DEARBORN, MI

