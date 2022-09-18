ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ludacris’ Longtime Manager Charged With Murder After Alleged Self-Defense Shooting

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty


Ludacris’ longtime manger, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder after self-defending himself in a shooting that took place outside of an Atlanta restaurant in June.

In the shooting incident, Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was one of three people shot in the parking lot.

The shooting left two dead and one injured. 23-year-old Artez Benton dead and Chaka Zulu injured.

A source at the time of the shooting revealed that Chaka was shot at least once, with the the bullet coming close to his heart. Chaka was taken to the hospital and pronounced in critical condition.

Police concluded that there was an argument or altercation that led to the victims being shot in the parking lot.

Obafemi, famously known as Chaka Zulu surrendered to the police on Sept. 13 and bailed out the same day.

Amongst being charged with murder, Chaka Zulu is also charged with aggravated assault , possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery, according to jail records.

At the top of the 2022 year, Atlanta Hawks honored Chaka Zulu for his community service and recognized him with being a positive leader in Atlanta.

Check back for updates as this story continues to develop.

