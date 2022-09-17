ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

DePaul Earns Comeback Win Over UIC

CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer (3-1-3) earned a comeback 3-2 win over inner-city rival UIC (2-4-1) at Flames Field on Tuesday night. The Blue Demons offense found their stride in the second half, notching two goals one in the 55th and the winning goal in the 83rd minute. "Exciting match...
DePaul Ends Roadtrip with Visit to UIC

CHICAGO - The Blue Demons final game of their road trip takes the team to Flames Field on Tuesday for a matchup with UIC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. DePaul (2-1-3) is coming off a draw against No. 20 Butler...
Blue Demons Slotted Second After Day One at Valpo Invitational

CHESTERTON, Ind. – Through 36 holes at the 2022 Valpo Invitational the DePaul golf team sits in second place on the leaderboard after firing a combined 585 (+9) on the first day of the 2022-23 season. Eight of the seventeen teams in the field finished two round s of...
