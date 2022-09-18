Read full article on original website
NCCU shows up in a national Top 25 FCS poll
Stats Perform announced North Carolina Central University as the FedEx Ground FCS National Team of the Week, after the Eagles knocked off nationally-ranked New Hampshire, 45-27, on the road to improve to 3-0 on the season. In Monday’s press release, Stats Perform author Craig Haley wrote, “The Eagles never trailed...
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls
HBCU football programs work their way in (and in one case) out of national polls in their respective divisions. The post HBCU Football: NC Central, Va. Union jump into national polls appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Clemson back-to-back: No. 21 Wake Forest, then No. 12 'Pack
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's opportunity to take control of the ACC's Atlantic doesn't get much clearer. The fifth-ranked Tigers have the chance become the division's clear favorite — or fall into a pack of contenders fighting things out for an Atlantic crown. Clemson (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference)...
No. 8 Green Level sweeps rival No. 5 Green Hope to take share of SWAC lead
Cary, N.C. — The No. 8 Green Level Gators forced a tie atop the Southwest Wake Athletic conference on Tuesday at home as they swept the No. 5 Green Level Gators in front of a raucous. The two rivals met up for the first time this season with big...
Holliday: Pack gets Power Five win, but needs more offense to keep winning
In the final seconds of Miami’s 17-9 loss at Texas A&M, TV analyst Kirk Herbstreit talked about how much quarterback Tyler Van Duke misses the injured receiver Xavier Restrepo, along with departed Hurricanes’ stars Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley. Great point Kirk. But maybe NC State’s Devin Leary misses his guy Emeka Emezie even more.
App State students win free tuition for a year with 'College GameDay' signs
Boone, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students will receive free tuition for a year after winning ESPN’s “College GameDay” poster contest over the weekend. Freshman Zackary Carr of Gastonia, North Carolina; junior Annilyn Impara of Suwanee, Georgia and sophomore Ethan Cagle of Hendersonville, North Carolina, got selected as the network broadcasted the school’s Saturday pregame show against Troy.
cbs17
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
zagsblog.com
Ian Jackson, No. 1 shooting guard in 2024, sets official to North Carolina; Kentucky’s Calipari expected in
Ian Jackson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite, has finalized an official visit to North Carolina for Nov. 11, his head coach told ZAGSBLOG. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Jeff Lebo were in The Bronx last week to see the 6-foot-4 Jackson in person during an open gym.
Duke Basketball: 3 key takeaways from 2022-23 ACC league schedule
Duke Basketball once again will be the “hunted” instead of the “hunter” in league play. What are some key takeaways from the ACC schedule release?. Unfortunately for the program, things didn’t go as planned at the end of the season for Coach K and Duke Basketball. They lost twice at the worst time to rival North Carolina, including in the final minute of the Final Four. The good news is that they did win their first ACC regular-season title in a decade by finished 16-4 for first place.
Four bluebloods visiting five-star wing this week
According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Duke basketball recruiters will be at Combine Academy (N.C.) one day this week to see five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers. But they aren't the only bluebloods with such travel plans, for the 6-foot-8, 180-pound junior is also expecting Kentucky, Kansas, and ...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Night Game Experience at Carter-Finley is NEXT LEVEL
If you weren’t able to be at the game last Saturday, I’m not sure television did justice to the new light show that Carter-Finley put on. It was NEXT LEVEL.
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
nccu.edu
North Carolina Central University Board of Trustees to Meet on Sept. 28
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Banquet Hall, located on the first floor of W.G. Pearson Dining Hall. Draft minutes from the June 22, 2022 meeting and July 28, 2022 special call meeting,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran
Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
wunc.org
NC election officials swamped with dubious records requests from 2020 deniers
Gary Sims said he has never seen anything like the deluge of records requests inundating his and other elections offices across North Carolina and the country. Sims is the director of elections for Wake County — the state's largest in terms of registered voters — and has been working in elections administration for more than two decades.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
cbs17
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
