Donald Trump has lashed out in a furious rant against New York Attorney General Letitia James after she announced a major lawsuit against him and his children. The former president responded on Truth Social, writing, “another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order AG candidate, highly respected Michael Henry”. “I never thought this case would be brought - until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a...

POTUS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO