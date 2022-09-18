ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog. K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Dalton Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday. Deputies say K-9 Marc was...
LaGrange dad charged with kidnapping

A LaGrange father is facing a kidnapping charge after woman claims the man would not let her out of his car. Deputies say six children were in danger as well.
LaGrange Police search for arson suspect who started camper fire

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is searching for the unknown person suspected of starting a fire in an abandoned camper on Colonial Street. Officers responded to the incident on Sept. 20 at around 12:00 p.m. Investigation showed that the camper fire was started by an unknown individual. Property damage amount is unknown […]
Deputies: Runaway Douglas County 16-year-old girl missing for days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies need your help finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who has been missing for multiple days. Officials say 16-year-old Adela Briana Espinoza was last seen around 10:23 p.m. Friday at her home off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Investigators believe Espinoza...
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Sept. 7

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 49-year-old Colia Lyons was reported missing from the 3200 block of Urban Avenue on September 7 at approximately 3 p.m. Police say it is unknown what he was last seen...
Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including first-degree arson and attempted murder. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says, on Sept. 20, a Lee County jury was prepared to hear evidence on a case against Frederick Ashmore. However, before testimonies began, Ashmore pleaded guilty to the following charges,
Two-year-old shot in accident involving another child

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 2-year-old from LaGrange is recovering after accidentally being shot by another child. Earlier today, LaGrange police responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment on Old Airport Road. Police had been told a toddler was shot. Officers investigated the situation and found out another child in...
Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash.  On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
