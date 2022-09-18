Read full article on original website
Person shot multiple times at Clayton County Motel 6, gunman on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A gunman is on the run after a shooting at a Clayton County motel early Wednesday morning. Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened at a Motel 6 on the 600 block of Southside Commercial Parkway. Medics rushed the victim, who had multiple...
Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
Missing 95-year-old woman found by Coweta County police dog
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A missing 95-year-old woman with dementia was finally found thanks to the sniffer of a Coweta County police dog. K-9 Officer Marc and his handler, Deputy Dalton Anderson, were called to help locate the elder when she went missing on Tuesday. Deputies say K-9 Marc was...
CPD: Suspect in deadly Warm Springs Road crash was driving under the influence
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police said a suspect in a deadly crash Monday night was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Dedrick Frazier, age 40, was arrested following the crash on Warm Spring Road on Sept. 19, 2022. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Richard Harvey, who was riding […]
LaGrange dad charged with kidnapping
A LaGrange father is facing a kidnapping charge after woman claims the man would not let her out of his car. Deputies say six children were in danger as well.
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of an unmarked vehicle on Lamore Street in Columbus. On Sept. 19, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a deputy patrolled Lamore Street and Watkins Drive due to frequent gunshots reported by nearby citizens. According to Muscogee County...
19 juveniles, 1 adult charged for huge brawl at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville Police have arrested over a dozen juveniles and one adult connected with a huge brawl that broke out in early September at Arbor Place Mall. Authorities say they have been actively investigating the fight, which happened at the mall and the nearby Regal Cinemas on Saturday, Sept. 3.
LaGrange Police search for arson suspect who started camper fire
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is searching for the unknown person suspected of starting a fire in an abandoned camper on Colonial Street. Officers responded to the incident on Sept. 20 at around 12:00 p.m. Investigation showed that the camper fire was started by an unknown individual. Property damage amount is unknown […]
Deputies: Runaway Douglas County 16-year-old girl missing for days
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies need your help finding a runaway 16-year-old girl who has been missing for multiple days. Officials say 16-year-old Adela Briana Espinoza was last seen around 10:23 p.m. Friday at her home off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Lithia Springs, Georgia. Investigators believe Espinoza...
Deputies: Man caught on camera trying to use stolen debit card
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in an auto break-in in Coweta County. Officials say on Aug. 8, a group of suspected broke into a vehicle parked at the Summitt YMCA on the 1700 block of E Hwy 34 and stole multiple debit cards.
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
Columbus police searching for missing man last seen Sept. 7
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 49-year-old Colia Lyons was reported missing from the 3200 block of Urban Avenue on September 7 at approximately 3 p.m. Police say it is unknown what he was last seen...
Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including first-degree arson and attempted murder. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says, on Sept. 20, a Lee County jury was prepared to hear evidence on a case against Frederick Ashmore. However, before testimonies began, Ashmore pleaded guilty to the following charges,
Police investigating social media post threatening to kill Black people at Alabama fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at the Lee County Fair, and are providing extra officers for the event next month as a heightened security measure. The department said Tuesday it was told about the post on Monday and is attempting to identify...
Two-year-old shot in accident involving another child
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 2-year-old from LaGrange is recovering after accidentally being shot by another child. Earlier today, LaGrange police responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment on Old Airport Road. Police had been told a toddler was shot. Officers investigated the situation and found out another child in...
Man found with gun, drugs in Clayton County hotel room
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is facing charges after police found a gun and drugs in a hotel room in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, Clayton County police executed a search warrant at the Western Inn Suites at 4887...
Former Opelika officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
