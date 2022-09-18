ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a school bus on Lee Boulevard. FHP says there were students on the bus, most of them teenagers. None of the students were injured. The crash took place on Lee Boulevard near the intersection with Bruce Avenue...
One person dead following shooting

One person is dead following a shooting Thursday morning in Lehigh Acres. The active crime scene is on W. Jersey Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The scene is secured, and homicide detectives will be there throughout the morning. The investigation is ongoing.
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

