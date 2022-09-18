Related
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus
Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a school bus on Lee Boulevard. FHP says there were students on the bus, most of them teenagers. None of the students were injured. The crash took place on Lee Boulevard near the intersection with Bruce Avenue...
One person dead following shooting
One person is dead following a shooting Thursday morning in Lehigh Acres. The active crime scene is on W. Jersey Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The scene is secured, and homicide detectives will be there throughout the morning. The investigation is ongoing.
Investigators seek information in the 2012 Lehigh Acres murder
LCSO Investigators are still searching for answers after a man was found dead more than ten years ago in Lehigh Acres. Lee County deputies found the victim, Christopher Brothers, dead in the area of West 18th Street and Edison Avenue on August 27, 2012.
Bicyclist killed in Lehigh Acres hit-and-run crash
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in Lehigh Acres. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash occurred northbound on Sunshine Blvd and 47th St W. A vehicle hit the bicyclist before fleeing the scene. No further details are known at this time. This is...
Four days after the fatal hit-and-run on Sunshine Blvd FHP continues to ask for help with new leads
Four days after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres, troopers have made progress in the case. The Traffic Homicide Division continues to investigate the Saturday crash on Sunshine Boulevard. They’re now searching for a silver 2004-2010 Toyota Sienna with damage to the front...
Student injured in hit-and-run, picture of suspect pickup released
Florida Highway Patrol and Crime Stoppers are looking for information related to a Tuesday morning hit-and-run. The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m., according to FHP. Troopers say a 15-year-old girl was struck by a pickup truck while standing at a bus stop at the intersection of Champion Avenue and Banning Street.
KINGSTON STREET RPD aka Old Charm Circle Property
KINGSTON STREET RPD on Joel Blvd right across the street from the Lehigh Resort. Looks like there was a proposed development here in 2006 also. Included also is a survey of what the roads and lots were supposed to have looked like.
