New Orleans, LA

Man fatally shot in Pines Village neighborhood

By Amy Russo
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood.

It happened at the intersection of South Laverne Street and Virgilian Street just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) officials report a man was shot several times. Officials say he died at the scene.

A second victim was taken to the hospital, according to NOPD. No word on their condition.

