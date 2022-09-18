ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' accused of hauling burning trailer, is arrested, officials say

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from earlier this summer when the incident happened. A man who authorities say was dubbed the "Rocket Man" has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly hauling a trailer that was fully-engulfed in flames in July, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
Two men killed, two arrested in Haltom City shooting, police say

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police say two suspect have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Haltom City overnight. The department credits other local law enforcement for helping them with the investigation and one of the arrests. On Sunday, dispatchers got calls from witnesses saying...
Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run

FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen

ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of 75 and Stacy Road. Police in Allen said it appeared the semi-truck was going northbound on the highway...
