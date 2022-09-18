Read full article on original website
WFAA
Fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' accused of hauling burning trailer, is arrested, officials say
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from earlier this summer when the incident happened. A man who authorities say was dubbed the "Rocket Man" has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly hauling a trailer that was fully-engulfed in flames in July, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.
fox4news.com
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested
KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office. Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. The driver involved unhitched the burning...
theeastcountygazette.com
Dallas: 13-Year-Old Accused Of Allegedly Shooting His 15-Year-Old Pal To Death
As to the police and a report: In Dallas, a 13-year-old boy fatally shot one of his closest friends with a gun he believed to be unloaded. In Dallas, as the police report, the 15-year-old victim was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the alleged shooter told officers...
Dallas man facing 8 felony charges from July boarding house shooting
July 26th, the same day as Dallas police were busy with the Dallas Love Field shooting, court records say there was a second shooting. This one at a boarding house on Canal Street in Dallas.
Police investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes across North Texas; suspect searches underway
DALLAS — Police are asking the public's help for information about a driver that recently left a bicyclist injured at the scene. Fort Worth police said the accident happened around 12:24 a.m. on East Lancaster Road near the southbound entrance ramp of N. South Freeway on Monday, Sept. 19.
Man gets life for killing 28-year-old woman in crash as he fled Garland police
DALLAS — A 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly crash as he fled police in Garland last year, officials announced Monday. A jury found Bobby Lee Murphy guilty of murder and returned a sentence of life in prison, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.
55-year-old woman seriously injured after driver hit and backed over her before fleeing, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident last week that left a 55-year-old woman seriously injured. Police said they responded to the incident around 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Dawson Street, just south of the Deep Ellum area.
Suspect wanted in connection to Fort Worth bank robbery, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery last week. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, police said a man entered the Unity One Credit Union located at 4625 N. Tarrant Parkway and presented a note demanding cash to an employee.
Two men killed, two arrested in Haltom City shooting, police say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police say two suspect have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Haltom City overnight. The department credits other local law enforcement for helping them with the investigation and one of the arrests. On Sunday, dispatchers got calls from witnesses saying...
Police arrest suspect in August murder in downtown Dallas
A man has been arrested in Dallas and charged with a deadly shooting in August. Cristian Manzano is accused of fatally shooting a man named Gustavo Estrada.
Oklahoma man gets life for crash that killed a woman in Garland last year
A year after a woman was killed in Garland and her son was severely hurt, the driver who caused the crash has been sentenced to life. Bobby Lee Murphy was convicted of murder in the death of Karla Rico.
Fort Worth detectives searching for Honda CRV linked to fatal hit-and-run
FORT WORTH ( CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for a black 2017-18 Honda CRV they say is linked to a deadly hit-and-run on Sept. 16. A motorcyclist traveling south in the 2500 block of East Loop 820 near Craig Street was struck from behind and killed.It happened between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m.Police said the car left the scene and has not been identified.Anyone who can identify the car and its driver is asked to call 817.392.4889.
Hit-and-run victim shot by suspect during argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened after a hit-and-run on Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:17 a.m. on Northwest 28th Street and Menefee Avenue. According to police, the suspect was driving and struck the victim's vehicle...
Police: Possible mass shooting averted at Tarrant County high school
Police: Possible mass shooting averted at Tarrant County high schoo. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says it was two 18 year olds who were on their way to a football game, with a loaded gun. A tip could have prevented a mass shooting.
Cyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the driver that struck a man on a bicycle in Fort Worth Monday morning. Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. They said it happened at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and the southbound entrance ramp to the North/South freeway.
One killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell on Tuesday. The crash occurred at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the intersection of SH 34, S Virginia Street, and Airport Road. There,...
Man dies after being shot by security officer at Dallas convenience store
An armed man shot by security at a Dallas convenience store has died. Late Monday night, a security officer said the man pulled a gun on him while he was being escorted out of the 7-Eleven on Central Expressway
One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen
ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of 75 and Stacy Road. Police in Allen said it appeared the semi-truck was going northbound on the highway...
Multiple shootings reported by North Texas law enforcement over the weekend
Dallas police are investigating a late night shooting at a convenience store in the CityPlace neighborhood. Just before midnight, an armed man was shot by a security officer at the 7-Eleven
Man jailed on a South Dallas murder charge
An accused killer is behind bars in Dallas where the victim, Adrian Cole. was gunned down over the weekend. Cole was found dead from multiple gunshots in the doorway of a home on Terrell Street
