Wildcats sputter on critical downs in Tulane loss

Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman speaks with quarterback Adrian Martinez during the first half of a non-conference game against Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats lost to the Green Wave, 17-10. Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman was quick to shoulder the blame for the offensive struggles that led to his team’s deflating 17-10 home loss to Tulane Saturday.

“Really, the game comes down to our inability to convert on third down — going 2-of-15 — and then inability to convert on fourth down — going 1-of-5,” he said. “Put that on me. Don’t put that on the kids. I believe in our offense. I believe in (offensive coordinator Collin) Klein.”