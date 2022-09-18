Wildcats sputter on critical downs in Tulane loss
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman was quick to shoulder the blame for the offensive struggles that led to his team’s deflating 17-10 home loss to Tulane Saturday.
“Really, the game comes down to our inability to convert on third down — going 2-of-15 — and then inability to convert on fourth down — going 1-of-5,” he said. “Put that on me. Don’t put that on the kids. I believe in our offense. I believe in (offensive coordinator Collin) Klein.”
