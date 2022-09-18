ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

LB Jaylan Ford emerging as a force for the Texas defense

Linebacker was a question mark for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2022 season. Now? Not so much, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of junior Jaylan Ford. “I told [Jeff Choate] when he got here that I wanted to be great,” Ford said on Monday, per Inside Texas’ Joe Cook. “I’m playing for UT. Everyone wants to be great here. He’s been able to hold me to that.”
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star Texas WR target Jalen Hale set to decide on Wednesday

Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has known his college destination for months now, as Hale told On3’s Chad Simmons in July, setting his commitment date for Sept. 21. Hale will announce his decision at 12:30 p.m. Central on Longview Gameday. Earlier in July, Hale narrowed his list to three...
247Sports

Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’

A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
Burnt Orange Nation

Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas holds off UTSA, Overshown’s citation, and Ewers returns to practice

For about 15 minutes it looked dire, but the Texas Longhorns pulled away in the 2nd half to defeat those pesky UTSA Roadrunners 41-20 in front of a sold-out crowd at DKR-TMS. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker recap the Longhorns victory with their thoughts, including the Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris and his outstanding play (3:00), Jaylen Ford’s emergence over the past two weeks (6:45), the play of Texas quarterback Hudson Card (6:45), and the incredible show Bijan Robinson put on display (9:00).
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorns Daily News: What are the chances Texas’ Quinn Ewers is back before Big 12 play?

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers sat out the win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Backup redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card played well in Ewers’ place, but it wasn’t difficult to see that Texas’ offensive spark was lacking with Card running the show. It wasn’t the same electric feel that Ewers brought to the Longhorns before he went down in the first half of what would become a 1-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Five Observations and Sunday chat

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns emerged victorious Saturday night in Austin, as they played host to the UTSA Roadrunners. Head coach Jeff Traylor’s squad made the short trip I-35 and they arrived at the stadium with an upset on their minds. The Roadrunners entered the matchup at 1-1 after...
FMX 94.5

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas drops to No. 22 in AP poll, moves up one spot in coaches poll

The Texas Longhorns hosted the UTSA Roadrunners in Austin on Saturday evening, coming away with a 41-20 win that featured the Longhorns scoring 34 of the final 37 points in the contest, but that wasn’t enough to convince AP voters to even keep the Longhorns in the same position in the poll.
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia announced as a six-day selection

The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday — whether ESPN or FOX will televise the game will be determined after Saturday’s games.
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

Texas Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian said that playing in Arlington in January was the team’s biggest goal of the season. The march to the Big 12 Championship game begins in earnest this weekend in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
San Angelo LIVE!

Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'

AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
stupiddope.com

goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas

Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
