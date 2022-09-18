Read full article on original website
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Jaylon Guilbeau made waves against UTSA
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Oklahoma State AD: Bedlam rivalry ‘can’t happen’ due to scheduling
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ Bedlam rivalry is done, for now, once the Sooners make the move to the SEC alongside the Texas Longhorns. That’ll presumably happen as early as 2024, though it could also happen as late as 2025. It’s a matter of scheduling,...
Burnt Orange Nation
LB Jaylan Ford emerging as a force for the Texas defense
Linebacker was a question mark for the Texas Longhorns entering the 2022 season. Now? Not so much, and that’s thanks in large part to the emergence of junior Jaylan Ford. “I told [Jeff Choate] when he got here that I wanted to be great,” Ford said on Monday, per Inside Texas’ Joe Cook. “I’m playing for UT. Everyone wants to be great here. He’s been able to hold me to that.”
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star Texas WR target Jalen Hale set to decide on Wednesday
Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale has known his college destination for months now, as Hale told On3’s Chad Simmons in July, setting his commitment date for Sept. 21. Hale will announce his decision at 12:30 p.m. Central on Longview Gameday. Earlier in July, Hale narrowed his list to three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’
A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech preview: Red Raiders look for first home win over Longhorns since 2008
The first road game of the season takes the No. 22 Texas Longhorns to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, which will have a capacity crowd of 60,454 for the the first time since the Longhorns visited in 2018. “We know Saturday,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas holds off UTSA, Overshown’s citation, and Ewers returns to practice
For about 15 minutes it looked dire, but the Texas Longhorns pulled away in the 2nd half to defeat those pesky UTSA Roadrunners 41-20 in front of a sold-out crowd at DKR-TMS. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker recap the Longhorns victory with their thoughts, including the Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris and his outstanding play (3:00), Jaylen Ford’s emergence over the past two weeks (6:45), the play of Texas quarterback Hudson Card (6:45), and the incredible show Bijan Robinson put on display (9:00).
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: What are the chances Texas’ Quinn Ewers is back before Big 12 play?
Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers sat out the win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Backup redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card played well in Ewers’ place, but it wasn’t difficult to see that Texas’ offensive spark was lacking with Card running the show. It wasn’t the same electric feel that Ewers brought to the Longhorns before he went down in the first half of what would become a 1-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Five Observations and Sunday chat
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns emerged victorious Saturday night in Austin, as they played host to the UTSA Roadrunners. Head coach Jeff Traylor’s squad made the short trip I-35 and they arrived at the stadium with an upset on their minds. The Roadrunners entered the matchup at 1-1 after...
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas drops to No. 22 in AP poll, moves up one spot in coaches poll
The Texas Longhorns hosted the UTSA Roadrunners in Austin on Saturday evening, coming away with a 41-20 win that featured the Longhorns scoring 34 of the final 37 points in the contest, but that wasn’t enough to convince AP voters to even keep the Longhorns in the same position in the poll.
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia announced as a six-day selection
The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday — whether ESPN or FOX will televise the game will be determined after Saturday’s games.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
Pickleball business booms in Austin
One of the fastest-growing sports in America has made its way to one of the fastest-growing cities in America.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Texas Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian said that playing in Arlington in January was the team’s biggest goal of the season. The march to the Big 12 Championship game begins in earnest this weekend in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Woke University of Texas Band Students Will Have to Wait Another Year to Skip the 'Eyes of Texas'
AUSTIN – The 'woke' band students who are refusing to play the University of Texas fight song the 'Eyes of Texas' will have to wait another year to join the Show band of the Southwest. It was announced during the wake of the culture war of 2020 that the school is looking to move on from the song after many claimed that the song had racist undertones. However they would not just cancel the song. Instead they would have a separate band that would consist of those who refused to play the song. This band was expected to go this fall but the University failed to hire a band director to lead this…
stupiddope.com
goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas
Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
Comments / 0