Orlando, FL

John Rhys Plumlee bounces back with big day: 3 takeaways from UCF Knights' win over FAU

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbYFD_0i00VxnT00

BOCA RATON — John Rhys Plumlee bounced back in a big way to post career-high passing totals, and UCF's defense clamped down after halftime as the Knights pulled away from Florida Atlantic in a 40-14 win Saturday night.

Plumlee set new personal marks in completions (25) and passing yards (339), while adding 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground — including a highlight-reel leap and somersault over a defender to give the Knights the lead for good midway through the second quarter.

"There's not a whole lot of thinking to it — you go up, you land in the end zone," Plumlee said. "I told the guys, 'Points are points.' However we can get them, we'll get them."

Isaiah Bowser added his fifth touchdown in three weeks, and RJ Harvey — an Edgewater High grad who missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL — scored on his first career touch for the Knights (2-1).

FAU (2-2) gashed the Knights for 192 rushing yards in the first half, averaging an even eight per carry. UCF had all the answers after the intermission, limiting the host Owls to 18 total yards on five possessions.

UCF returns home to face Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. next Saturday. The Yellow Jackets took a 42-0 beating from Ole Miss earlier in the afternoon.

Here are three takeaways from an important response after a nervy start.

1. Jean-Baptiste inactive, O'Keefe starts

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, the Knights' co-captain and leading tackler through two games, was inactive. He made the trip with the team but watched from the sidelines in street clothes.

Rivals reported Saturday afternoon that Jean-Baptiste, a senior from Florida City, sustained an MCL sprain. Head coach Gus Malzahn hopes to have Jean-Baptiste available for the Georgia Tech game, but admitted it could be a "week-to-week deal."

"(Jean-Baptiste) was a little banged-up from last week," Malzahn said. "Obviously he's our defensive leader, so it was good for those other guys to get quality reps. They settled down in that second half. They were presented a lot of different challenges with motions and different looks."

Walter Yates started alongside Jason Johnson in Jean-Baptiste's absence. This time last year, those two linebackers attended D-II Savannah State and FCS Eastern Illinois, respectively.

Jean-Baptiste has 12 tackles, including 10 solos, with 1½ TFLs this season.

In the receiving corps, senior Ryan O'Keefe (hamstring) returned after missing the second half of last week's loss to Louisville. Kobe Hudson (personal) was inactive for the second straight game, with Jaylon Griffin seeing most of the extra reps in three-wideout sets.

O'Keefe said he returned to practice Thursday, and he participated fully in pre-game warmups.

"This team is everything to me," said O'Keefe, who gained 99 scrimmage yards on eight touches. "If I can go, I'm going to go, regardless."

2. Crucial goal-line stand

Plumlee's mostly strong performance had one unsightly blemish, an ill-advised interception that Dwight Toombs caught at midfield and returned to the UCF 1.

That one yard proved to be incredibly significant.

FAU lined up in the Wildcat formation on first down, and Larry McCammon bobbled the snap to take a three-yard loss. McCammon gained a yard back on the next snap, and Justin Hodges batted away an N'Kosi Perry pass into the end zone.

The Owls sent out the field goal unit to restore a one-score deficit, but Tre'Mon Morris-Brash got his hand on Morgan Suarez's 19-yard attempt.

"That was really something; that was the key to the game," Malzahn said. "If they score there, they get the momentum back. … We've had an emphasis on blocked kicks, and we were able to do that at the right time."

UCF capitalized on FAU's shambolic series, marching 86 yards on seven plays for a pivotal touchdown — Harvey's 3-yard run — to effectively settle the outcome.

"There's no doubt about it — those guys have my back, and the offense's backs," Plumlee said. "In a spot like that to seal the game, to do something like that, it was silly of me. But it fires me up for those guys, and it makes them feel good that they can go out there and play like that after a momentum shift."

3. UCF changes its kicker and punter

Malzahn said Monday that he would reopen the placekicking competition after Daniel Obarski's second miss of the season, a 32-yarder that could have given the Knights a two-score lead against Louisville.

Instead, UCF failed to score the rest of the night — coming up empty 10 times in a 20-14 defeat.

Freshman walk-on Colton Boomer trotted out with the special teams unit after John Rhys Plumlee's 7-yard, first-quarter touchdown run and converted the extra point.

Malzahn then showed faith in the Lake Mary native, sending him out for a 41-yard attempt on 4th-and-5. Boomer split the uprights, making a field goal longer than any of Obarski's 20 successful career kicks.

Boomer ended the night 2-for-2 on field goals, and 4-of-5 on PATs.

The Knights also made a switch at punter as Mitch McCarthy, a freshman from Australia, replaced redshirt senior Andrew Osteen. McCarthy was called into action just once, hitting a 46-yard punt.

IN THIS ARTICLE
