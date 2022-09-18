ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Find Cincinnati events near you this week: Sept. 19-25

By Luann Gibbs, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

It is nearly craft show time again in Cincinnati, and we will soon be publishing our big craft show list. If you are hosting a craft show or know of one that should be on the list, please send all the details to calendar@cincinnati.com with “craft show” in the subject line.

Monday, Sept. 19

FILM: “The Loyola Project,” 6 p.m., National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, Downtown. Film pairs archival footage with modern day interviews to reexamine the 1963 Loyola Ramblers team and how they fought for equality on the basketball court during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. $15. Otrfilmfest.org .

FOOD: Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, Monday-Sunday, at participating restaurants. greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com .

HEALTH: Yoga, 6 p.m., Inwood Park, 104 Wellington Place, Mount Auburn. Mondays through Sept. 26. Free. eventbrite.com .

MUSIC: Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Memorial Hall.

MUSIC: Jazz at the Park: Jazz Attack, 6-9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free. washingtonpark.org .

Tuesday, Sept. 20

ART: Michael Coppage: American*, Weston Art Gallery, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. Exhibition of new and ongoing lens-based projects by Cincinnati artist exploring the negative archetypes and stark racial disparities still operating in the language and psychology of contemporary American culture. Part of FotoFocus Biennial. Runs Sept. 16-Nov. 6. Free.

COMEDY: Hi-Fi Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m., 941 Pavilion St., Mount Adams. Free.

MUSIC: Old 97s, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary. With Vandoliers.

SPORTS: Cincinnati Reds vs Boston Red Sox, Great American Ball Park. Runs Sept. 20-21. reds.com .

Wednesday, Sept. 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lY1As_0i00Vu9I00

CHARITY: Slice Night, 5-9 p.m., Yeatman’s Cove, Downtown. All-you-can-eat pizza. Benefits University of Cincinnati Cancer Center. $25, $20 advance, $5 ages under 10. Cincinnatimagazine.com/slice .

COMEDY: Pro-Am Night, 7:30 p.m., Go Bananas Comedy Club, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. Ages 18-up. $5. gobananascomedy.com .

COMMUNITY: Soup and Stories, noon-3 p.m., The Welcome Project, 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington. Runs every Wednesday May 25-Sept. 28. Enjoy soup made by immigrant chefs and hear empowering stories. Free. owningyourownvoice.org .

FILM: Summer Cinema: "Encanto," 9 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Free movies on the lawn. washingtonpark.org .

HEALTH: Yoga on the Levee, 6 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way. Sage Yoga Hot + Pilates leads classes at Aquarium Plaza. Runs Wednesdays April 6-Oct. 26. Free.

MUSIC: Red Light Jazz Room, 7:30-10:30 p.m., The Somerset, 139 E. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine. Showcases live jazz, R&B, and soul. Other dates: July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19. Free. eventbrite.com .

SPORTS: FC Cincinnati vs Chivas Guadalajara, 7 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Parkway, West End. League Cup Showcase. fccincinnati.com .

Thursday, Sept. 22

CHARITY: Tender Mercies Annual Celebration, 5-7 p.m., The Alcove by MadTree, 1410 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. Reservations needed by Sept. 14. 513-639-7047.

COMEDY: Andrew Rudick, Go Bananas Comedy Club, 8410 Market Place Lane, Montgomery. Runs Sept. 22-25. gobananascomedy.com .

COMMUNITY: UC Clermont 50th Anniversary Celebration, 4:30 p.m., UC Clermont College, 4200 Clermont College Drive, Batavia. Cocktails and social hour followed by dinner and program. ucclermont.edu/50 .

DANCE: Salsa on the Square, 7 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Free. myfountainsquare.com.

FILM: Movie Night at the Levee, 6-8 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport. Free.

SPORTS: Cincinnati Reds vs Milwaukee Brewers, Great American Ball Park. Runs Sept. 22-25. reds.com .

THEATER: King Lear, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Runs Sept. 9-Oct. 1. cincyshakes.com .

THEATER: Pippin, Stained Glass Theater, 802 York St., Newport. Runs Sept. 22-Oct. 9. footlighters.org .

Friday, Sept. 23

CHARITY: Zoofari: An Evening in the Everglades, 7 p.m.-midnight, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale. $250. SOLD OUT .

COMEDY: Jay Pharoah, Funny Bone Comedy Club, 7518 Bales St., Liberty Township. Runs Sept. 23-24. liberty.funnybone.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uv9es_0i00Vu9I00

EXPO: Cincinnati Comic Expo, 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. Enjoy the best in comics, graphic novels, artwork, games, toys, movies and television. $60 weekend pass. $25 Friday and Sunday, $35 Saturday. Geek Prom $35-$150. cincinnaticomicexpo.com .

FESTIVAL: Whispering Beard Folk Festival, Carriage House Farm, North Bend. Live music, camping. Family-friendly. whisperingbeard.com .

FESTIVAL: The Kroger Wellness Festival, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, The Banks. Festival focuses on food and wellness. Experts in nutrition, fitness, health and personal care will be on hand to help you learn about taking a holistic approach to healthy living. kroger.com .

FESTIVAL: St. Agnes Oktoberfest, 1680 Dixie Highway, Fort Wright. Friday-Sunday. Rides, live music, booths, German grill and beer garden, silent auction, games and more.

FESTIVAL: St. Benedict Festival, 338 E. 16th St., Covington. 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 859-743-0223.

FESTIVAL: Oktoberfest, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Sunday, Hofbrauhaus, 200 E. Third St., Newport. hofbrauhausnewport.com .

FESTIVAL: Loveland "Liebesland" Oktoberfest, 4-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Loveland. lovinlifeloveland.com .

FESTIVAL: Newport Oktoberfest, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday, Festival Park, Newport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a31CY_0i00Vu9I00

FESTIVAL: Merchants & Music Festival, 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Tower Park, 900 Cochran Ave., Fort Thomas. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy art, food, drinks, vendors and live music. Kids' zone from 2-7 p.m. Saturday. Free. merchantsandmusic.com .

FILM: NightLight513: "The Dark Knight," 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Point Park, P&G Pavilion, Downtown. Bring blankets, pillows or chairs with a low back and enjoy outdoor movies on select nights. Beer, wine and food for purchase. No pets. Ages 21-up. $10. nightlight513.com .

FILM: Movies Under Moonlight: "Encanto," dusk, Woodland Mound, 8250 Old Kellogg Road, Anderson Township. Kid-friendly activities start at 6 p.m. Food trucks and concessions on site. Free. greatparks.org .

HALLOWEEN: Halloween Haunt, 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. Ages 13-up. Runs Sept. 23-Oct. 29. $44.99-up. visitkingsisland.com .

MUSIC: The Prince Experience, Bogart's.

MUSIC: Dwight Yoakam, Hard Rock Casino Ballroom.

MUSIC: Jelly Roll, MegaCorp Pavilion. With Struggle Jennings, Bexar.

MUSIC: Jim Messina, Ludlow Garage.

MUSIC: In Her Voice, 6-10:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Celebration of Black women's power through performance and poetry. Free. washingtonpark.org .

MUSIC: Bluegrass Night with Vernon McIntyre's Appalachian Grass, 7-9 p.m., Fibonacci Brewing Co., 1445 Compton Road, Mount Healthy. Free.

MUSIC: Live at the Levee: Road Trip, 7-9 p.m., Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport. Free. newportonthelevee.com .

MUSIC: Fifth & Vine Live, 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Friday: The New Usuals, Jus Clay, Malibu Wild. Saturday: JayBee Lamahj, Kelby Savage, Siri Imani. Free. myfountainsquare.com .

MUSIC: 30 Years of Stephen: the Music of Stephen Flaherty, 8 p.m., Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati. CCM fundraising gala. uc.edu .

THEATER: It's Not a Trip, It's a Journey, Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. Runs Sept. 23-Oct. 9. knowtheatre.com .

THEATER: And Then There Were None, Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. Runs Sept. 23-25. fairfieldfootlighters.org .

THEATER: Violet, Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts, Highland Heights. Runs Sept. 23-Oct. 2. nku.edu .

THEATER: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr., 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sharonville Cultural Arts Center, 11165 Reading Road. Performing Arts Inc. presents Sharonville Center Stage inaugural season. Runs Sept. 23-24. sharonvillecac@gmail.com.

TOURS: The Darkside of Brewing Tour, Brewing Heritage Trail Tour Center, 1939 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. 90-minute haunted tour features gruesome and macabre events from Cincinnati's past. Includes visit to abandoned city street, flashlight tour of underground cellar complex of the historic Jackson Brewery and more. Runs Sept. 9-Nov. 5. $29. brewingheritagetrail.org .

Saturday, Sept. 24

ART: Art Affaire, Main St., Downtown Milford. Juried show features approximately 100 artists and fine craftspeople in booths along Main St., plus live music, food and drink vendors, raffles and fun.

ART: Art Fair, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, Hamilton. More than 70 artists sell handmade creations. Includes live music, family-friendly activities and food. $20 per carload. pyramidhill.org .

ART: Photography & Tenderness, 6-9 p.m., Wave Pool Gallery, 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington. Exhibition curated by Lorena Molina and Eliza Gregory. Part of FotoFocus Biennial. Runs Sept. 24-Nov. 5. Free. Wavepoolgallery.org .

BARS: Crowley's 85th Birthday Party, 2 p.m., Crowley's Highland House Irish Pub, 958 Pavilion St., Mount Adams. Celebrate Cincinnati's oldest family-owned Irish pub. Free. mtadamscincy.org .

BARS: Streetside Brewery Sixth Anniversary Party, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Streetside Brewery, 4003 Eastern Ave., East End. Live music, special beer releases, guest food trucks and more.

CHARITY: Suits That Rock, MegaCorp Pavilion. Benefits the Carnegie. $40. 859-957-1940.

EDUCATION: Birds & Brews, noon-3 p.m., 50 West Brewing Co., 7605 Wooster Pike, Columbia Township. Meet Longbottom Bird Ranch ducks, pet them and learn about the world of domestic ducks. Free. longbottombirdranch.com .

FAMILY: Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Liberty Park, Liberty Township. Kids crafts, bookmobile, vendors, inflatables, food trucks, circus performers, face painting, touch-a-truck, live music with the SunBurners. Free. liberty-township.com .

FESTIVAL: Ohio Renaissance Festival, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Renaissance Park, 10542 Ohio 73, Harveysburg. Full armor jousting, more than 150 artisans, demonstrations in glassblowing, jewelry making, blacksmithing, stone carving, leather craft, weaving and more. Food, drinks, games and rides, dozens of theatrical shows. Runs Sept. 3-Oct. 30. renfestival.com .

FESTIVAL: Summer Sendoff Festival, 4-10 p.m., Silverlake Park, Erlanger. Family-friendly festival with live music, food, drinks fireworks, Cincinnati Circus performances, activities for kids, craft and vendor booths, attractions and more. Family-friendly. erlangerky.gov .

FESTIVAL: Waynesville Fall Fest. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, 7392 East State Route 73, Waynesville. Admission includes mega play set, mini golf, pedal cars, ghost town village, corn maze, disc golf, musical mushroom, petting farm, bocce ball, corn crib, giant porch games and more. Runs Sept. 17-Oct. 30. $12, $10 ages 10-under. waynesvillefallfest.com .

FESTIVAL: Country Applefest, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon. Over 300 arts, crafts and food vendors, plus live entertainment each day. $1 admission, free ages 12-under. countryapplefest.com .

FESTIVAL: Sonder & Friends Oktoberfest, Sonder Brewing, 8584 Duke Blvd., Mason. Sonder and 15 other local breweries will be serving German beer. Food, 5K and kids fun run, live music, local vendors and more.

FESTIVAL: St. Jude Oktoberfest, 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, 5924 Bridgetown Ave., Green Township. Features authentic German-American food and beer. Live music, dancing, carnival rides, kids' games, split-the-pot and more. Sophie's Angel Run 5K at 1 p.m. Sunday. 513-574-1230; stjudebridgetown.org .

FESTIVAL: St. William's Rock the Hill Music Festival, 4:30 p.m.-midnight, 4108 W. Eighth St., West Price Hill. Live music by the Menus, Buzz Bin, What She Said and Maribeth Samoya. Food, raffles and more. Ages 21-up. 513-921-0247, saintwilliam.com/rock-the-hill .

FESTIVAL: Recover Out Loud, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Celebrates people recovering from substance use disorder. Yoga, live entertainment, games, face painting, food trucks, storytelling sessions from noon-4 p.m. at Memorial Hall. Free.

GALA: Glow Up, 5:30-11 p.m., Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, Hamilton. In celebration of Pyramid Hill's 25th anniversary. Reception, catered dinner at the Ancient Sculpture Museum, shuttle to the Overlook to view glowing landscape, dessert, balloon glow. $250 includes dinner and reception, $125 admission to glow only. Reservations: pyramidhill.org .

PETS: Paws in the Park, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale-Milford Road, Blue Ash. Shopping market featuring both pet and non-pet goods, canine portraits, pup-art activities, yappetizer bar, stage performances by Super Collies featured on America's Got Talent, live music, on-site adoptions, agility course, food trucks, hayrides and more. Hosted by United Pet Fund. Free admission. unitedpetfund.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjVCd_0i00Vu9I00

MUSIC: Joan Osborne, Ludlow Garage.

MUSIC: Pi'erre Bourne, Bogart's.

MUSIC: Woodburn Concert Series: Scott Clay, Woodburn Brewery, 2800 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills.

MUSIC: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra: Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. cincinnatisymphony.org .

OUTDOORS: Great Outdoor Weekend, Saturday-Sunday, Great Parks of Hamilton County. Free entry at all Great Parks without the need for a motor vehicle permit. greatparks.org .

OUTDOORS: Great Outdoor Weekend, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Rowe Woods at Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford. Autumn plant sale and bird seed sale, artists market, playscapes, trails and more. Free entry. Greatoutdoorweekend.org .

SHOPPING: Black Owned Market, 4-8 p.m., Court Street Plaza, Downtown.

TOUR: Oktoberfest Beer Tasting & Tour, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Rookwood Pottery, 1920 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. Special guided tour and beer tasting features Rhinegeist beer and new, limited-edition Rhinegeist beer stein. Rookwood.com .

Sunday, Sept. 25

CHARITY: Pie-K 5K, 7:30 a.m., Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Spring Grove Village. Family-friendly race on paved course is perfect for strollers and wagons. Benefits Meals on Wheels. You can pre-order pies during the charity's annual Bust a Crust fundraiser, with pies ready for pick-up or delivery just before Thanksgiving. muchmorethanameal.org .

CHARITY: Heart to Heart Allison Estep, 6-11 p.m., 4626 Vine St., St. Bernard. Live music and food provided. Bring your own beverages and lawn chair. Proceeds benefit Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. $10 entry.

COMEDY: Zane Lamprey, 8 p.m., Fretboard Brewing Co., 5800 Creek Road, Blue Ash. Award-winning travel show host and comedian bring his new show “Lager Than Life” to the brewery. Ages 21-up. $22-$34. Eventbrite.com .

FOOD: Farm to Table Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Parky’s Farm at Winton Woods, 10073 Daly Road, Springfield Township. Includes dinner, beer selections from HighGrain Brewery, tour of farm and chance to meet Great Parks beekeeper. Register by Sept. 19. $42 per person. Greatparks.org .

HALLOWEEN: Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. Family-friendly fall festival with food, craft beer, games and game shows, music entertainment, trick or treating and more. Runs Sept. 25-Oct. 30. Visitkingsisland.com .

MUSIC: Live Skull, MOTR Pub. With Fairmount Girls.

MUSIC: Flobots, Southgate House Revival, Sanctuary.

SHOPPING: Queen City Artisan Festival, noon-6 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Local restaurants, vendors and artists showcase wares. Family-friendly, Free admission. Qclemonade.com .

THEATER: Murder on the Orient Express, Jarson-Kaplan Theater at Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., Downtown. Playhouse in the Park off-site performances. Runs Sept. 25-Oct. 23. 513-421-3888; cincyplay.com .

Looking ahead

CHARITY: Golf Outing, Oct. 3, Traditions Golf Club, 2035 Williams Road, Hebron. Benefits Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank. Sweetcheeksdiaperbank.org .

CHARITY: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Oct. 22, Yeatman’s Cove, Downtown. Walk is free. New this year is a 5K race, $40. Makingstrideswalk.org/cincinnati and acsmove.org/makingstrides5k .

CHARITY: Boots, Bourbon and Biscuits Brunch, Oct. 29, Receptions, 1379 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger. Benefits Children's Law Center. Childrenslawky.org .

