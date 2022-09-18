Read full article on original website
Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
Missing: Authorities issue Mattie Call for Clayton County teen
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say has multiple mental health diagnoses. Zariyah Barnett reportedly left her Morrow home unannounced sometime late Sunday evening. Police say the teen is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has black...
4 injured in shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Four people were injured when shots were fired during a fight in front of a DeKalb County home on Tuesday evening. It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Pennybrook Lane off Rockbridge Road. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find a woman in her 40s who was grazed by a stray bullet.
Three hospitalized in quadruple shooting in DeKalb County
Witnesses told police a large group of teens and young adults were in the street fighting at the time of the shooting. Two teens were later found shot and a man in his 20s showed up at the hospital. A fourth person, a woman in her 40s, was grazed by a stray bullet.
Missing woman murdered in Midtown apartment; suspect at large, police say
ATLANTA - Almost three months after Allahnia Lenoir went missing, Atlanta investigators now believe the 24-year-old was murdered, and her body disposed of. In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, members of the Atlanta Police Department announced new details regarding Lenoir's disappearance. Officers say the missing person's case is now a homicide.
Person shot multiple times at Clayton County Motel 6, gunman on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A gunman is on the run after a shooting at a Clayton County motel early Wednesday morning. Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened at a Motel 6 on the 600 block of Southside Commercial Parkway. Medics rushed the victim, who had multiple...
Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified
LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
Man arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy at southeast Atlanta strip mall
ATLANTA - Police say they have arrested the gunman who killed a teenager in front of a strip mall less than a month ago. Cecil Adkison, 23, was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.
Atlanta police name new suspects in case of missing Allahnia Lenoir
Atlanta police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon giving new details in the case of missing 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Police now believe the two men Lenoir was last seen with are suspects in her disappearance. Police are seeking public help in locating one of the men.
19 juveniles, 1 adult charged for huge brawl at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville Police have arrested over a dozen juveniles and one adult connected with a huge brawl that broke out in early September at Arbor Place Mall. Authorities say they have been actively investigating the fight, which happened at the mall and the nearby Regal Cinemas on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Police looking for motive in deadly shooting
The Gwinnett County police say they're investigating a homicide in Lilburn. One man has been pronounced dead outside an auto detailing business located on Stone Mountain Hwy.
Mother talks about son's death for the first time, begs for answers
ATLANTA - Just about everyone in Atlanta remembers where they were when the Braves celebrated their long-awaited World Series win. Alethea Johnson wishes things went differently that day. With her son dead for almost a year now, she's speaking publicly for the first time, hoping someone comes forward with information about Parnell Johnson's killer.
Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was a woman in her 70s. Police investigators were at the...
Former attorney convicted of murdering man with car during road rage incident
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Bryan Keith Schmitt was convicted of murdering a man he accused of damaging his car with a golf ball during a deadly 2019 road-rage incident. A jury found Schmitt guilty of five counts, including murder, on Tuesday. A judge gave him a life sentence with the possibility of parole. Schmitt's attorneys said he would be in his 80s when he's eligible for parole.
Shooting victim dumped at Grady Hospital, officers say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a victim to the hospital. Officers say they were called to Grady Hospital on Sunday morning where an victim suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off by a ‘private vehicle’. The victim was said to...
LaGrange father charged with kidnapping
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A LaGrange father is facing a kidnapping charge after a woman claims the man would not let her out of his car. The incident started in Fulton County and ended in Coweta County on I-85. Coweta County deputies say they pulled over Darrick Durrett’s car on...
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
Double shooting at Gwinnett County apartments kills 1, injures another
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly double shooting in Gwinnett County sent neighbors scrambling into their homes over the weekend. Gwinnett County police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex off Britain Drive in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found one man dead and another with multiple gunshot wounds fighting to stay alive.
Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins
ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
Man killed in triple shooting at parking deck of NW Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - One man is dead and two others have been rushed to the hospital following an overnight shooting at a northwest Atlanta parking deck. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened early Monday morning at the Berkley Heights Apartments, which are located on the 1700 block of Northside Drive just south of the Interstate 75 north exit ramp.
