Sioux Falls, SD

USF uses balanced offensive attack to improve to 3-0 with win over Concordia-St. Paul

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Sioux Falls improved to 3-0 with a 44-23 win over Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday night at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul, Minn.

The teams combined for more than 900 yards of offense, but USF used a balanced attack to take control early and keep the Golden Bears at a distance for the duration. The Cougars rushed for 250 yards, and quarterback Adam Mullen threw for 268, with Thuro Reisdorfer and Landon Freeman each scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Reisdorfer picked up 159 yards in the game, including a 78-yarder for a score, while Mullen fired scoring strikes to Ethan Wittenburg and Hunter Schneider. Wittenburg, a transfer from Winona State, caught five balls for 128 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown.

Cam Alfaro and Noah Schmitt had six tackles apiece to lead the Cougar defense, which allowed 411 yards to the Bears. Conner Cordts completed just 18-of-46 passes for Concordia, but threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 59 yards.

The Cougars return home next week to face Minnesota Duluth at Bob Young Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

ESPN

Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell (leg) out for 2022 college football season

Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, a multiyear starter, will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a lower-leg injury in Saturday's win against Colorado. Autman-Bell, a sixth-year senior who led the team in receiving in 2021, will undergo surgery, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. Autman-Bell suffered the injury on a non-contact play while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter of Minnesota's 49-7 win. He leads Minnesota in receptions (11) and receiving yards (214).
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) conducted field training with COC Anthony Hams. They spent the week working ATV enforcement and checking small-game hunters, anglers, and goose/crane hunters. It was a slow small-game opener with reports of little success. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) assisted with training at Camp Ripley and participated...
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota

We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Minnesota gun deaths hit 20-year high

The number of Minnesotans dying from gunfire in 2021 rose to the highest level in over 20 years, according to preliminary mortality data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The 570 gun deaths in Minnesota last year include 164 homicides, 393 suicides, and 13 additional deaths that were either accidental or of […] The post Minnesota gun deaths hit 20-year high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Early-Morning Crash Claims Life of Minnesota Motorcyclist

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An early-morning motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Minneapolis man early Tuesday. The State Patrol says 60-year-old Larry Lewis was driving his motorcycle north on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis when the motorcycle and a Ford F-750 collided at 28th St. around 12:40 a.m. Lewis was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021

A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
The (coffee) brewing district of Saint Paul

As the weather cools down, not much sounds better than a warm cup of coffee on a patio. And lately, there’s been a lot more options in and around the Midway. Here are some new (and old) places to check out. Abogados Café has received a lot of media...
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
