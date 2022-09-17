USF uses balanced offensive attack to improve to 3-0 with win over Concordia-St. Paul

Sioux Falls improved to 3-0 with a 44-23 win over Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday night at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul, Minn.

The teams combined for more than 900 yards of offense, but USF used a balanced attack to take control early and keep the Golden Bears at a distance for the duration. The Cougars rushed for 250 yards, and quarterback Adam Mullen threw for 268, with Thuro Reisdorfer and Landon Freeman each scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Reisdorfer picked up 159 yards in the game, including a 78-yarder for a score, while Mullen fired scoring strikes to Ethan Wittenburg and Hunter Schneider. Wittenburg, a transfer from Winona State, caught five balls for 128 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown.

Cam Alfaro and Noah Schmitt had six tackles apiece to lead the Cougar defense, which allowed 411 yards to the Bears. Conner Cordts completed just 18-of-46 passes for Concordia, but threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 59 yards.

The Cougars return home next week to face Minnesota Duluth at Bob Young Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.