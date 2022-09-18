ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Megabucks’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Megabucks” game were:

03-14-20-22-33-44

(three, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $6,200,000

