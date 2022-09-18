ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

1 killed in Cheatham County crash

By Ethan Illers
 3 days ago

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the 3800 block of Petway Road near Harpeth Crossing and involved a motorcycle.

Hendersonville woman killed in head-on crash in Nashville

One person was killed in the crash and no other information was released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

NASHVILLE, TN
