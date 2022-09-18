1 killed in Cheatham County crash

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a crash in Cheatham County Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the 3800 block of Petway Road near Harpeth Crossing and involved a motorcycle.

One person was killed in the crash and no other information was released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.