ValleyCentral

Woman accused of killing teen in car crash pleads not guilty

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver accused of drunkenly causing a crash that killed a high school senior in April pleaded not guilty on all charges earlier today. In May, Daena Nicole Gonzalez, 27, was sued by the family of Jaime Elias Garcia, Jr, the Mercedes teen who was killed during a drunk driving accident. […]
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

Brownsville man arrested, accused of family violence and animal cruelty

A man accused of family violence and animal cruelty was arrested Monday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:25 a.m., Cameron County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence located on Dennis Avenue in Brownsville in regard to family violence and animal cruelty. The victim stated...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
schulenburgsticker.com

SPD arrests three in pair of busts

Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
LA GRANGE, TX
kurv.com

Eight Arrested After Children Found In Squalor In Brownsville

Eight people are facing charges after police conducted a search in Brownsville last week. The police department said in a Facebook post that officers found deplorable and unsanitary conditions after serving the search warrant Thursday on Grant Street. Mold and animal droppings were found in the home and three children...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Three juveniles detained after shots fired in Mercedes home

Three juveniles were detained Monday after shots were fired inside a home, according to the Mercedes Police Department. The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on Virginia Street. Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada says the three juveniles were spotted running out of a home. A weapon was found, according to...
MERCEDES, TX
kurv.com

Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Body found inside vehicle identified as Harlingen man

The Harlingen Police Department has identified a body found inside a vehicle on Monday as a man from Harlingen. Police say Eric Jason Lopez, 34, of Harlingen was found in the driver's seat inside a vehicle on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. Lopez's cause of death is currently...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BP apprehend seven, pursuit ends in run over mailbox

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended seven migrants after a short pursuit that resulted in a busted mailbox. On Sunday, a McAllen agent observed several people load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview. When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle […]
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Early morning car crash kills driver

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An early morning car accident that shut down the southbound exit of Ed Carey Drive leaves one man dead. According to Harlingen Police, the accident was reported around 2:20 a.m. Police said the driver veered off the frontage road onto the 4400 block of Oklahoma St. hitting multiple properties before coming […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say

A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St. The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Four people arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking investigation

Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The arrests come exactly one year after 19 people were arrested as part of a multi-agency raid in McAllen and Rio Grande City, court records indicate. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo...
ValleyCentral

‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

