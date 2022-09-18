Read full article on original website
Woman accused of killing teen in car crash pleads not guilty
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver accused of drunkenly causing a crash that killed a high school senior in April pleaded not guilty on all charges earlier today. In May, Daena Nicole Gonzalez, 27, was sued by the family of Jaime Elias Garcia, Jr, the Mercedes teen who was killed during a drunk driving accident. […]
Brownsville man arrested, accused of family violence and animal cruelty
A man accused of family violence and animal cruelty was arrested Monday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 12:25 a.m., Cameron County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence located on Dennis Avenue in Brownsville in regard to family violence and animal cruelty. The victim stated...
Brownsville police searching for man accused of criminal mischief
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man accused of criminal mischief. According to police, the man went to an ATM located on the block of 1400 E. Washington, where he struck the ATM after not having funds on his card. The man caused damage...
SPD arrests three in pair of busts
Individuals from Bryan, Brownsville, and La Grange were arrested on drug-related charges last week after two traffic stops by the Schulenburg Police Department. According to the SPD report, officers conducted a traffic stop at The Texan convenience store/ truck stop on a 2002 Jeep Liberty for a traffic offense on Thursday, Sept. 15 at approximately 2:15 a.m. While speaking with the occupants,…
Eight Arrested After Children Found In Squalor In Brownsville
Eight people are facing charges after police conducted a search in Brownsville last week. The police department said in a Facebook post that officers found deplorable and unsanitary conditions after serving the search warrant Thursday on Grant Street. Mold and animal droppings were found in the home and three children...
Three juveniles detained after shots fired in Mercedes home
Three juveniles were detained Monday after shots were fired inside a home, according to the Mercedes Police Department. The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on Virginia Street. Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada says the three juveniles were spotted running out of a home. A weapon was found, according to...
Harlingen Police Investigating Deadly Shooting
Police in Harlingen are searching for suspects in a deadly weekend shooting. Officers were called to a home in the Arroyo Acres subdivision on Saturday night following the shooting. Forty-eight-year-old Jose Torres reportedly knocked on his neighbor’s door seeking help after the shooting, but the neighbor refused to let him...
Body found inside vehicle identified as Harlingen man
The Harlingen Police Department has identified a body found inside a vehicle on Monday as a man from Harlingen. Police say Eric Jason Lopez, 34, of Harlingen was found in the driver's seat inside a vehicle on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. Lopez's cause of death is currently...
Edinburg PD: Man found dead after ‘construction work related accident’
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are investigating the scene of a man who was found unresponsive inside of a building earlier today. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of South 25th Street. At the scene, police discovered an unresponsive 57-year-old man. According to police, there is no sign of foul […]
HPD: Search underway for carjacking suspects
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating what officials say is a carjacking. According to Harlingen PD, officers responded to Morgan Blvd. and Business 77 at 10:49 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He told police a man and a woman took his car. Police […]
Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway after man found dead with gunshot wounds near Harlingen
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds near Harlingen Saturday night. Jose Antonio Torres, 48, was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday, at approximately 10:29 p.m., the Cameron County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call...
BP apprehend seven, pursuit ends in run over mailbox
PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended seven migrants after a short pursuit that resulted in a busted mailbox. On Sunday, a McAllen agent observed several people load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview. When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle […]
HPD: Early morning car crash kills driver
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An early morning car accident that shut down the southbound exit of Ed Carey Drive leaves one man dead. According to Harlingen Police, the accident was reported around 2:20 a.m. Police said the driver veered off the frontage road onto the 4400 block of Oklahoma St. hitting multiple properties before coming […]
Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in McAllen identified, driver hospitalized
The McAllen Police Department has identified the person who died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Luis Armando Valero was the passenger of the vehicle, according to the department. At around 6:00 a.m. Sunday, the McAllen Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash near 107 and Ware Road. The driver...
Man dies after crash in Harlingen, police say
A man died after a crash in Harlingen early Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department. Police say at about 2:30 a.m., a vehicle went off the roadway near the southbound frontage road and Oklahoma St. The vehicle struck several objects and went through multiple properties...
Wife of man accused of drug trafficking among those arrested in federal investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo Orlando Lopez were arrested in McAllen and Rio Grande City. All four made their initial appearance in court on Friday morning, according to court records. Garza...
Harlingen PD operation sets to lower number of deaths and injuries at railroad crossings
Every three hours in the U.S., a person or a car is hit by a train, and Operation Clear Track aims to reduce that number. The Harlingen Police Department partnered up with multiple organizations for Operation Clear Track. Officers were at railroad crossings Tuesday looking for drivers trying to beat the train out at railroads crossings.
Four people arrested in connection with federal drug trafficking investigation
Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The arrests come exactly one year after 19 people were arrested as part of a multi-agency raid in McAllen and Rio Grande City, court records indicate. Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo...
‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
