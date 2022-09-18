Read full article on original website
Rockland man accused of breaking into animal shelter, taking his dog
The Rockland Sheriff's Office says the dog was originally lodged at the shelter last Friday because it was found wandering unattended in the town of Ramapo.
Man Arraigned For Allegedly Fatally Shooting Girlfriend In Penthouse Apartment In Mineola
A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death in her apartment complex. Mark Small, age 55, of Elmont, was arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 20, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death which took place in Mineola on Saturday, July 30, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
New body cam footage shows suspect almost drowned trying to escape a traffic stop
New body cam video from Newburgh police shows a water rescue with a suspect who almost drowned trying to escape a traffic stop.
Valley Stream Man Nabbed With Illegal Guns During Domestic Dispute, Police Say
A Long Island man was allegedly nabbed with numerous illegal guns during a domestic dispute. The incident took place in Valley Stream around 10:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a residential home. Upon arrival, officers were notified that during an argument that occurred between the Tayarik Perez-Vargas, age 42, and s woman, he grabbed a 121-gauge shotgun and racked it back, putting the victim in fear.
Man indicted on murder, weapons charges in slaying of girlfriend inside Mineola apartment
An Elmont man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in her Mineola apartment in July.
Police: Six men arrested for fight at Westfield Trumball Mall, gun recovered
Six men were arrested after a fight broke out and someone pulled out a gun at Westfield Trumbull Mall, police say.
25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
Monroe dad arrested for DWI with kids in the car
A father in Monroe has been arrested under Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, with kids in car.
Police: Woman in critical condition after shooting herself in the head near Brooklyn school
A woman is in critical condition after shooting herself outside a school in Marine Park, police say.
Police: Woman shot in the head next to school
The NYPD says a woman was shot near I.S. 278 in Brooklyn. Police say the shooting took place just after 4 p.m. and say that it is a possible domestic dispute turned violent.
Woman shot in head at Brooklyn middle school next to infant, suspect being questioned
A woman was shot in the head at a Middle School next to Marine Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police. The woman was shot at J.H.S. 278 Marine Park on Stewart Street near Fillmore Avenue around 4:11 p.m., authorities said.
Police: Stony Point domestic dispute ends with 1 dead, suspect charged with murder
A Stony Point man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened this past weekend.
NCPD Busts Man Who Robbed Motorist at Knifepoint in Uniondale
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for a Robbery in Uniondale. According to detectives, a male victim, 22, was making a delivery to the 7 Eleven located at 333 Oak Street, when an unknown male subject entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and back pack. The victim approached the subject who then displayed a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.
Employee says fight over saying thank you led to fatal stabbing at Brooklyn store
A man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
Commack Woman Killed in Crash
A Commack woman was killed Sunday in a crash on the Southern State Parkway, state police said. Jessica Gonzalez, 19, was driving a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe east on the Southern State Parkway, in the right lane, when her vehicle crossed the lanes of traffic and struck the center median guiderail. Her vehicle then struck the overpass, and she was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. on the parkway east of exit 40 in Islip.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing cash, perfume from Bay Shore store
Police say he stole assorted perfumes valued at approximately $150, and approximately $850 in cash before leaving the scene.
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
The man charged with assaulting a Norwalk police officer at the Oyster Festival last week told News 12 his side of the story after a court appearance Monday in Stamford. Police say Ezekiel Syphrette, 31, and another man, who police are still looking for, attacked an officer on Saturday, Sept. 10 after police broke up two fights at the Norwalk Oyster Festival.
Police: Man fatally shot in Stony Point
Detectives were on the scene at 101 Mott Farm Road in what a police dispatch report described as a fatal domestic shooting.
Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting
Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice – after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.
Pursuit of stolen car ends with arrest of 3 CT men, recovery of a gun
A police pursuit of a stolen car on I-684 and I-84 this past weekend resulted in the arrest of three Connecticut residents and the recovery of a gun, according to police.
