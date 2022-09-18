A Commack woman was killed Sunday in a crash on the Southern State Parkway, state police said. Jessica Gonzalez, 19, was driving a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe east on the Southern State Parkway, in the right lane, when her vehicle crossed the lanes of traffic and struck the center median guiderail. Her vehicle then struck the overpass, and she was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. on the parkway east of exit 40 in Islip.

COMMACK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO