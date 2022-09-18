ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Daily Voice

Man Arraigned For Allegedly Fatally Shooting Girlfriend In Penthouse Apartment In Mineola

A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend to death in her apartment complex. Mark Small, age 55, of Elmont, was arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 20, on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death which took place in Mineola on Saturday, July 30, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
MINEOLA, NY
Daily Voice

Valley Stream Man Nabbed With Illegal Guns During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A Long Island man was allegedly nabbed with numerous illegal guns during a domestic dispute. The incident took place in Valley Stream around 10:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a residential home. Upon arrival, officers were notified that during an argument that occurred between the Tayarik Perez-Vargas, age 42, and s woman, he grabbed a 121-gauge shotgun and racked it back, putting the victim in fear.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Hempstead, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, NY
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Roslyn Crash

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Roslyn. A 25-year-old man was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in the crash with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive, Nassau County Police said.
ROSLYN, NY
longisland.com

NCPD Busts Man Who Robbed Motorist at Knifepoint in Uniondale

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Hempstead man for a Robbery in Uniondale. According to detectives, a male victim, 22, was making a delivery to the 7 Eleven located at 333 Oak Street, when an unknown male subject entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and back pack. The victim approached the subject who then displayed a knife before fleeing the scene on foot.
UNIONDALE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Commack Woman Killed in Crash

A Commack woman was killed Sunday in a crash on the Southern State Parkway, state police said. Jessica Gonzalez, 19, was driving a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe east on the Southern State Parkway, in the right lane, when her vehicle crossed the lanes of traffic and struck the center median guiderail. Her vehicle then struck the overpass, and she was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. on the parkway east of exit 40 in Islip.
COMMACK, NY

