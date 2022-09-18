ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘2 By 2’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “2 By 2” game were:

Red Balls: 10-21, White Balls: 19-22

(Red Balls: ten, twenty-one; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

¶ Top Prize $22,000.

Nebraska fires defensive coach 1 week after ousting Frost

