Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

08-11-13-26-34

(eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

