Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris charged in Buckhead murder

  Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label, has been charged with murder after an incident earlier this summer outside a Buckhead restaurant Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators identified Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in the case and secured warrants charging him with […] The post Manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris charged in Buckhead murder appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

New Video Reveals Chaka Zulu Attacked By Four Men During Alleged Shooting

A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother talks about son's death for the first time, begs for answers

ATLANTA - Just about everyone in Atlanta remembers where they were when the Braves celebrated their long-awaited World Series win. Alethea Johnson wishes things went differently that day. With her son dead for almost a year now, she's speaking publicly for the first time, hoping someone comes forward with information about Parnell Johnson's killer.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta family of man murdered by pellet gun looking for answers

ATLANTA - Family members of Horace Meadows Jr. gathered Sunday in Downtown Atlanta to pay tribute to him. They set up a memorial with stuffed animals and flowers on Forsyth Street near where he was murdered. His brother says they are still looking for answers and justice. "He's definitely going...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting

ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot multiple times near Jonesboro motel, police say

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway. Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, they said no arrests have been made. However, the suspect was...
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

