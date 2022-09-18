Read full article on original website
Atlanta Police believe missing 24-year-old woman was murdered; one suspect in custody, one at large
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police said Tuesday they believed 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir "was murdered and that her body was disposed of." They said they have one suspect, Diante Reynolds, in custody at the Fulton County Jail. APD is asking for the public's help in finding a second suspect, identified as...
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris charged in Buckhead murder
Chaka Zulu, longtime manager for rapper Ludacris and co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace record label, has been charged with murder after an incident earlier this summer outside a Buckhead restaurant Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators identified Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, as a suspect in the case and secured warrants charging him with […] The post Manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris charged in Buckhead murder appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Daily World
New Video Reveals Chaka Zulu Attacked By Four Men During Alleged Shooting
A newly released video may help to shed light on the shooting that involved Atlanta music industry veteran, Chaka Zulu. Ludacris’ longtime manager and business partner was reportedly arrested on murder charges and also charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery.
Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
A metro Atlanta attorney who ran over a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes was convicted of murder charge...
Arrest made in quadruple shooting that injured 2 teens in DeKalb neighborhood
Two teenagers were among four of the people injured Tuesday after gunfire erupted during a fight in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police said.
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
fox5atlanta.com
Mother talks about son's death for the first time, begs for answers
ATLANTA - Just about everyone in Atlanta remembers where they were when the Braves celebrated their long-awaited World Series win. Alethea Johnson wishes things went differently that day. With her son dead for almost a year now, she's speaking publicly for the first time, hoping someone comes forward with information about Parnell Johnson's killer.
Atlanta rapper Gunna holds community events while in jail awaiting trial on RICO charges
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Atlanta rapper ‘Gunna’ held a community event with free merchandise and food on Saturday in College Park. Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was not there because he is currently in jail as part of a major gang indictment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
APD believes woman who went missing in July was murdered, but family remains hopeful
ATLANTA — It's been weeks since a metro Atlanta woman vanished and now police believe she was murdered. However, Allahnia Lenior's family are hopeful she is still alive. Atlanta Police provided an update on the case on Sept. 20, saying they have one suspect, Diante Reynolds, in custody. They are searching for 29-year-old Steve Oboite.
Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta police shut down a major road Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a shooting in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place, where numerous officers were investigating...
1 person shot in southwest Atlanta, police searching for suspect
ATLANTA — A large portion of Martin Luther King Jr Drive was shut down Tuesday morning for a shooting investigation, according to Atlanta Police. Police said a person was shot multiple times around 10 a.m. by another man as a result of a "previous dispute that did not originally involve the victim."
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta family of man murdered by pellet gun looking for answers
ATLANTA - Family members of Horace Meadows Jr. gathered Sunday in Downtown Atlanta to pay tribute to him. They set up a memorial with stuffed animals and flowers on Forsyth Street near where he was murdered. His brother says they are still looking for answers and justice. "He's definitely going...
Video circulating social media appears to show confrontation leading up to Chaka Zulu shooting
ATLANTA — Surveillance video circulating social media appears to show the moments leading up to gunfire that left a young man dead and Chaka Zulu charged with murder. 11Alive sent the video link to both the Atlanta Police Department, as well as Zulu's attorney, Gabe Banks, to confirm if the video is indeed from the night of the shooting and if the video is missing portions.
Man shot 7 times while waiting on Uber outside Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta where a victim was struck seven times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Captain Christian Hunt, with the Atlanta Police Department, said officers responded to the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes on Mt....
Jailed trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case involving teen victim
A man and woman already in jail on charges they trafficked a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County are now facing similar charges related to a second, 16-year-old victim in DeKalb County, state officials said.
Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting
Born Ahmed Obafemi, Zulu is best known as rapper Ludacris’ manager and a well-respected member of the Atlanta music community. The post Chaka Zulu, Atlanta Music Executive And Disturbing Tha Peace Records Co-Founder, Charged In Connection With June Shooting appeared first on NewsOne.
Man arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy outside shopping center
ATLANTA — Police announced Tuesday that they have arrested a man for shooting a 14-year-old boy to death outside a shopping center in southeast Atlanta last month. Police said 23-year-old Cecil Adkinson was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with help from U.S. Marshals on Tuesday.
One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They said the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the Berkeley Heights Apartments. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
Man shot multiple times near Jonesboro motel, police say
ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds near a Motel 6 on Southside Commercial Parkway. Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital. At this time, they said no arrests have been made. However, the suspect was...
11Alive
