Royal continues its winning ways. So does Prosser and Liberty Christian
All 3 trounced opponents to remain unbeaten.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bikes and bulls: Cowboy Cross combines bull riding and Endurocross
Bull riding and Endurocross fans united for an exciting night of motorcycle racing and bull riding Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, much to the delight of the hundreds in the stands for the Cowboy Cross. Justin Houston, the 23-year-old cowboy from Myrtle Point, Ore., won $6,900 and the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Students and family members share excitement as CWU prepares for start of fall classes
ELLENSBURG — Not even the long line for Barto Hall’s elevator could lower Nicolette and Scott Carlson’s mood Friday, as they moved Nicolette into her dorm for her first year at Central Washington University. The father and daughter team from Woodinville waited patiently and couldn’t help but...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer
A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Incoming CWU students move into campus housing
Hundreds of students moved into Central Washington University's Ellensburg campus over the weekend. University officials are looking ahead to a year dedicated to student inclusion as pandemic concerns fade.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
nbcrightnow.com
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
Yakima Herald Republic
Columbia River salmon, steelhead runs largely positive for 2022; Yakima Basin concerns remain
A record-breaking sockeye run highlighted an encouraging year for salmon and steelhead returning to the Columbia with thousands more still expected to arrive this fall. Those gains didn’t necessarily translate to the Yakima Basin, where Yakama Nation Fisheries biologist Andrew Matala said only 464 sockeye passed the upper river counting station, down from close to 4,400 in 2020.
Yakima Herald Republic
Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima
When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
