Cranston West tops Burrillville in DII football
BURRILLVILLE (WPRI) – Cranston West defeated Burrillville 32-13 Saturday in a Division II football matchup.
Falcons quarterback Kelan Cornell threw three touchdown passes in the win. Cranston West capitalized on turnovers, with four interceptions on the day.
