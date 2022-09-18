ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston West tops Burrillville in DII football

By Taylor Begley
BURRILLVILLE (WPRI) – Cranston West defeated Burrillville 32-13 Saturday in a Division II football matchup.

Falcons quarterback Kelan Cornell threw three touchdown passes in the win. Cranston West capitalized on turnovers, with four interceptions on the day.

