Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Why the Vols can run all over Florida despite nagging injuries
Tennessee is banged up. Definitely not “panic button” banged up, but still “slight cause for concern” banged up heading into the most important game of the season thus far – against Florida. All initial reports suggest Cedric Tillman and Jabari Small are going to be...
Florida football: Billy Napier says why Anthony Richardson isn’t running
The sentiment was the same for many Florida football fans on Saturday:. “Enough with the trick plays Burt! Run the dang ball!”. Florida was able to run at will against USF with Montrell Johnson, Trevor Etienne, and Nay’Quan Wright. Noticeably absent from the run parade was QB Anthony Richardson, who was credited with seven rushes for 24 yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier discusses Florida's passing offense, jokes that his wife has told him it needs to improve
Florida squeaked past USF 31-28 on Saturday at the Swamp to improve to 2-1 to start the Billy Napier era. While the Gators racked up 217 yards on the ground, their passing left much to be desired: Anthony Richardson was just 10-of-18 for 112 yards while throwing 2 interceptions and 0 touchdowns. That’s after he struggled to a 14-of-35, 143-yard, 2-pick day against Kentucky a week prior.
Gators Slide in AP Top 25 After Edging Past USF
The Gators dropped two spots in the AP Top 25 following their marginal victory over USF.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
wuft.org
Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate
The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alachuachronicle.com
Two girls charged after Buchholz fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, two 14-year-old girls have been arrested and charged with felonies following a Friday morning fight. Gabrielle Monds, 14, was charged with Possession of an Electronic Weapon (stun gun) on School Property, and Gerniyah Greene, 14, was charged with Battery on a Public Education Employee and Possession of an Electronic Weapon (stun gun) on School Property.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Rainbow Springs State Park: Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Visit
Are you visiting Florida on your vacation and some of the region’s impressive state parks?. If so, you should surely visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon, Florida. The state park here has incredible scenery, including shining blue waters, beautiful gardens, hills and valleys, and exquisite waterfalls. The area...
Human remains found on county line between Columbia and Baker counties
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains, which were found late yesterday afternoon. STORY: ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed to be released after judge tosses 2000 conviction. On Monday, shortly after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a...
WCJB
Clay Electric raises rates again due to natural gas prices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida electric cooperative is attributing another price hike to high natural gas prices. On Tuesday, Clay Electric sent customers an email explaining the most recent increase in electric rates. It comes after the utility has already raised prices multiple times this year. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for battery on officer
ALACHUA, Fla. – James Allan Garrison, 62, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly grabbing an Alachua Police Department officer around the throat and resisting arrest. The officer responded to a verbal altercation in the 13300 block of NW 151st Place in Alachua, and Garrison allegedly pushed and grabbed the...
wuft.org
Trial scheduled Monday for Gainesville men accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Three of five members of what authorities said was a drug-trafficking ring in Gainesville that advertised the sale of narcotics on Snapchat were scheduled to appear in court for jury selection Monday. Authorities said they first became aware of the group in May 2020 following an early morning shootout at...
wogx.com
Two people killed after plane crashes in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died in a plane crash Saturday night in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a wooded area near Highway 318 in Citra, between the city and Orange Springs.
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam circulating in the area
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a scam in the county. Deputies say the department has received several calls about false warnings of missing a court date. The scammers are threatening jail time if people do not pay up.
ocala-news.com
Auto repair shop owner accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters
The 57-year-old owner of a local auto repair shop was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of illegally purchasing catalytic converters. On Wednesday, September 14, OPD’s Investigations Services Bureau conducted an undercover special operation to counter the illegal purchases of catalytic converters, according to a social media post from OPD.
Comments / 1