3d ago

our prayers mean everything, this sounds like a heartbreaking story! I pray for this young boys recovery! in Jesus name amen

Syracuse.com

Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wayne County stabbing

Williamson, N.Y. — Police on Tuesday released the name of a teen killed after a stabbing in Wayne County Friday. Arthur Edick, 19, was stabbed in the abdomen during an argument in the town of Williamson, state troopers said in a news release. He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Onondaga man who set house on fire

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be ‘On the Lookout’ for 40-year-old Jeffery Smoke. Smoke is currently wanted for the following: An arrest warrant for Arson in the 3rd degree Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree Violation of Parole According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Smoke is accused […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Help locate this missing teen

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a white female, 5’ 4” tall, and weighs 115 […]
CAMILLUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Henry Clay#Traffic Accident
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NSYP: Woman dies after bike, vehicle crash in Jefferson County

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center is dead after a crash between a bicycle and vehicle in the Town of Adams on Friday, according to New York State Police. Police responded to the accident around 2:43 p.m. on Route 11. An investigation into the crash determined...
ADAMS, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY man arrested after throwing Molotov cocktail into ex’s apartment, police say

Cortland, N.Y. — A man was arrested this weekend after police say he tossed a lit glass bottle of gasoline through the window of an apartment building in Cortland. Jeremy N. Jenney, 24, of Cortland, hurled the Molotov cocktail through the window of an apartment at 10 Northcliffe Road early Saturday morning, according to a Cortland City Police Facebook post.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

2 charged after Whitesboro police find cocaine, heroin during traffic stop

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Whitesboro over the weekend. Officers stopped a white Oldsmobile van on West Street for a traffic violation around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police say the driver, 61-year-old Mark Redding, of New Hartford, was driving with a suspended license and expired inspection.
WHITESBORO, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman taken to hospital after Syracuse high-rise fire

Syracuse, N.Y.-- Dozens of emergency vehicles flooded the entrance to a Syracuse apartment building after smoke was seen throughout the building Tuesday. Around 5:32 a.m., the Syracuse Fire Department received reports of smoke on multiple floors of the Brighton Towers building 2, at 821 East Brighton Ave., District Chief Leonard Danielwicz said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to steal catalytic converter

A Cortland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to a city police report. According to the report, an individual called authorities and reported that he could “hear something suspicious like metal being cut” in a parking lot on 168 Homer Ave.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Rome police searching for vehicles stolen from Rome Health, auto shop

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for two vehicles stolen from different locations within 24 hours of each other earlier in September. According to police, a Rome Health marked vehicle was stolen from outside the front entrance of the hospital around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. The vehicle is a white 2017 Nissan Rogue with “Rome Hospital” on the doors.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
