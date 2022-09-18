Read full article on original website
The ‘Mad Bodysnatcher’ Once Terrorized Gravesites North of St. Louis, Missouri
I want to preface this by stating that much of what I've found is based on legends which may or may not be true. However, it appears there is at the very least some twisted truth in the telling of the Missouri doctor who allegedly stole corpses and at one time owned Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for identify theft and other crimes
U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to five years and 10 months in prison for using stolen or fake identification documents to buy, lease or steal three cars and a $5,600 puppy. Samuel Stoddard, 26, pleaded guilty in June to eight felony counts...
Yes, There’s a Real Vampire Killing Kit You Can See in Missouri
You never know when you'll run into a vampire in Missouri. That's why it's a good thing that there's a real vampire killing kit to protect you against the forces of darkness that you can road trip and see. What's in a real vampire killing kit (the Missouri version)?. If...
Celebration planned for country’s new center of population: Missouri Ozarks town
The U.S. Census Bureau says the nation’s new center of population as of 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozarks.
Missouri Serial Killer Confesses To Slew Of Murders From 30 Years Ago
He allegedly put his victims' bodies in various containers and packages.
Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, […]
kttn.com
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
(Missouri Independent) – Two Newton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies, and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town.
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Come Explore the Missouri Cave Where the Rocks Talk – Sort Of
Missouri does not lack in caves with interesting histories and there are few more colorful than one that claims the rocks talk to you. It's true - sort of. Kudos to MSN for an interesting story about Talking Rocks Cavern in the Branson West area in Missouri. While my family has visited many Missouri caves over the years, this is one that has not been on our radar before now.
bethanyclipper.com
Hodge family chosen as Missouri Farm Family at Missouri State Fair
Harrison County, MO: Wyatt and Kelly Hodge and family were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair.
KYTV
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
KYTV
Missouri Governor Parson announces grant money for nursing colleges in the Ozarks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially...
The center of the U.S. population is now located in the Missouri Ozarks
KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced today (9/20) that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate this new […]
KYTV
POLLING RESULTS: How Missourians feel about Gov. Parson, Senator Hawley, Biden-Trump rematch
A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson, and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July. Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from Minus 29 in May to...
‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency
Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare department for two years, Cordova was tasked with […] The post ‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency appeared first on Missouri Independent.
St. Louis police: 13-year-old boy shot while eating pizza
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot while eating pizza Saturday night, St. Louis police said. The boy was in the 1000 block of Hickory Street in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown, when he was shot in the leg shortly before 11 p.m. Police said...
Police identify woman found shot to death in St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday, Sept. 19 in St. Louis' Greater Ville neighborhood. Homicide detectives were called to a home Monday morning on the 4000 block of Lexington Avenue, where police said they found a woman inside dead from a gunshot wound. Monday afternoon,...
Illinois man accused of kidnapping attempt at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man was behind bars in Miller County on Monday after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman near the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Illinois man accused of kidnapping attempt at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri News Anchor Unleashes Profanity-Filled Tirade On Female Co-Host
A recording of the confronation was sent to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
