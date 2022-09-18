ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDmd0_0i00SjVU00

City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species.

The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.

According to WPLG, Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez suggested a unique approach to the problem in the Wednesday meeting.

“I don’t know — dead or alive. But if we pay per iguana, we’re going to get more iguanas,” Rosen Gonzalez said.

“People are going to go out and hunt them for money. I think that’s a better use of our money,” she added.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the idea could work as long as it was legal.

The city will form a committee to investigate some of the solutions suggested, according to WPLG.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Executive Order Suspending a County Commissioner in Miami-Dade County, Florida

Tallahassee, FL - The following Memorandum was released yesterday, September 20th, 2022, by Taryn Fenske the Director of Communications for Governor Ron DeSantis concerning Executive Order 22-215. Good Afternoon,. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-215 (Executive Order of Suspension), suspending Jose Angel Martinez from his position as County...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Real estate broker warns of fake property deed scam

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton real estate broker almost lost $200,000 in a fake property deed scam involving vacant land in Deerfield Beach. It happened Sept. 10. That's when Marshall Sklar, a real estate broker in Boca Raton, realized something went horribly wrong with a sale he closed earlier that week for a vacant property in Deerfield Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Pets & Animals
Miami Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Miami Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Miami New Times

Coral Gables Trying Once More to Annex Little Gables Neighborhood

Since Karen Shane moved into her house in Little Gables in 1994, Coral Gables has been exploring the possibility of annexing the unincorporated Miami-Dade community situated on the northern edge of the city. "This has been going on for 30 years in the making," Shane tells. New Times. Now, Coral...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Plans Unveiled for $1 Billion Redevelopment of 80-Acre Southland Mall Site in Miami-Dade County

Electra America, a real estate private equity firm focused on value-add and opportunistic investment in the Sun Belt region of the U.S., along with its U.S.-affiliate, American Landmark, and BH Group, a Miami-based private real estate investment and development firm, today unveiled preliminary plans for the redevelopment and reinvention of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, located approximately 20 miles south of downtown Miami. The 80-acre, $1 billion redevelopment will be one of the largest projects of its kind in the Southeast and will be called “Southplace City Center.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
foodgressing.com

New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out

Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover

Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Yacht catches on fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue units responded to the scene of a yacht on fire. The incident happened at La Gorce Circle, Tuesday. Two fire boats arrived to contain and extinguish the flames by using foam. They were able to save the yacht from sinking. No injuries were...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iguana#Bounty#Bounties#Mayor#Cox Media Group
Click10.com

Galleria Fort Lauderdale Presents: “Eat Your Heart Out”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s deemed Fort Lauderdale’s favorite food and “fun” raiser. The 9th annual “Eat Your Heart Out” event promises delectable gourmet food creations, live entertainment and the satisfaction of giving to a worthy cause. The social occasion benefits the Heart...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

VALENCIA ISLES FORECLOSES ON HOME OVER $7200 HOA FEE

Boynton Beach Homeowners Association Launches Foreclosure Proceedings, Says Homeowner Isn’t Paying HOA Dues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another South Florida homeowner is learning that if you don’t pay your HOA dues — no matter how minimal — your HOA can take your home. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Fire rescue groups save yacht from burning down in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters extinguished a boat fire that occurred early Tuesday morning. According to fire rescue officials, the yacht erupted in flames just before 10:30 a.m. behind the Miami River Apartments at 60 La Gorce Circle. A Miami Beach Fire Rescue boat received assistance from Miami-Dade firefighters...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested

A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
MIRAMAR, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
121K+
Followers
128K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy