The Ducks hit the road in week 4 after defeating the No. 19 BYU Cougars 41-20 at home this past Saturday. Oregon will be challenged in the first game of conference play as they travel to Washington State, a school known to have a great environment and a loud stadium. Not only that, but the Cougars are defending their current undefeated season at 3-0 with a notable ranked victory in week two against a then-ranked Wisconsin Badgers team. The Cougars defeated the Colorado State Rams last week 38-7.

EUGENE, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO