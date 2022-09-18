ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Fast start carries Missouri past feisty Abilene Christian in football

By Staff reports
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Brady Cook threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns as the Missouri Tigers beat the Abilene Christian Wildcats 34-17 on Saturday at Faurot Field.

The Tigers (2-1), who play in the Southeastern Conference, used two big plays to jump on the Wildcats early and hand ACU its first loss after two wins.

Missouri held ACU to a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, and Luther Burden returned the ensuing punt 78 yards to give the Tigers a quick 7-0 lead.

They never trailed the rest of the day.

ACU whittled the lead to four as Blair Zepeda kicked a 39-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game with 5:54 left in the first quarter.

But three plays after the kickoff, Cook threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Lovett to put the Tigers up 14-3.

Missouri led 17-3 at half as Harrison Mevis kicked a 31-yard field goal 3:21 before the break.

The game started to get away from the Wildcats when Ennis Rakestraw Jr. picked off a Maverick McIvor pass on a first-and-10 play from the ACU 35.

The Tigers needed four plays to cover 32 yards and take a 24-3 lead on Cook’s 6-yard TD pass to Nathaniel Peat.

ACU turned the ball over on its next possession. Rakestraw forced Noah Caldwell to fumble the ball after a 5-yard catch, and Chad Bailey recovered at the Missouri 35.

The Tigers were unable to capitalize on the turnover, as Mevis missed a 52-yard field goal.

ACU got a turnover to pull within 14. David Oke sacked Cook on a first-and-10 play at the Tigers’ 9-yard line. Cook fumbled the ball in the end zone, and Alexander Duke recovered for a TD – making it a 24-10 game with 3:55 to go in the third quarter.

That’s as close as the Wildcats would get. On the Tigers’ next possession, Cook threw a 13-yard TD to Lovett. Mevis added a 52-yard field goal with 3:11 remaining in the game.

McIvor threw a 49-yard TD pass to Blayne Taylor for the game’s final score with 1:33 left.

ACU senior receiver Kobe Clark, a Sweetwater grad, had three catches for 18 yards. He has 216 career catches for 2,3331 yards, passing Taylor Gabriel (215 from 2010-13) for second on the Wildcats’ all-time list for receptions. He also passed Josh Fink (2,323 yards from 2016-19) for seventh all-time.

ACU plays Division II Western New Mexico at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PM24p_0i00ScKP00

NON-CONFERENCE

Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17

ACU 3 0 7 7 17
Missouri 14 3 14 3 0

FIRST QUARTER

MIS − Luther Burden 78 punt return (Harrison Mevis kick), 13:43

ACU − Blair Zepeda 39 FG, 5:54

MIS − Dominic Lovett 79 pass from Brady Cook (Mevis kick), 4:47

SECOND QUARTER

MIS − Mevis31 FG, 9:46

THIRD QUARTER

MIS − Nathaniel Peat 6 pass from Cook (Mevis kick), 10:47

ACU − Alexander Duke 0 fumble return (Zepeda kick), 3:55

MIS − Lovett 13 pass from Cook (Mevis kick), 00:22

FOURTH QUARTER

MIS − Mevis 52 FG, 3:11

ACU − Blayne Taylor 49 pass from McIvor (Zepeda kick), 1:33

TEAM STATISTICS

Categories ACU MIS
First downs 11 18
Rushes-Yards 27-111 42-195
Passing 197 292
Comp-Att-Int 18-31-1 21-30-0
Punts 9-39.1 5-38.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 1-5 9-85

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: ACU, Jermiah Dobbins 18-74, Anthon Smith 1-15, Malachi Medlock 3-11, Tyrese White 2-6, Maverick McIvor 3-5. Missouri, Cody Schrader 10-54, Brady Cook 6-42, Nathaniel Peat 6-33, Michael Cox 3-18, Elijah Young 8-15, Tavorus Jones 3-13, Luther Burden 3-8, B.J. Harris 2-7, Barrett Banister 1-5.

PASSING: ACU, McIvor 18-31-1−197. Missouri, Cook 21-30-0−292.

RECEIVING: ACU, Tristan Golightly 3-50, Blayne Taylor 1-49, Kendall Catalon 4-25, Dobbins 4-9, Kobe Clark 3-13, Davion Johnson 1-10, Noah Caldwell 1-5, Zarak Scruggs 1-3. Dominic Lovett 7-132, Burden 6-58, Banister 3-39, Mookie Cooper 2-25, Schrader 1-25, Young 1-7, Peat 1-6.

RECORDS: Abilene Christian 2-1; Missouri 2-1.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Fast start carries Missouri past feisty Abilene Christian in football

