PREP VOLLEYBALL: Tarpons spike field, take Gene Gorman title

It was a powerful ending to a perfect week.

Charlotte’s volleyball team protected its home court with a week-long winning streak, leading up to the ultimate prize.

In the championship of the Gene Gorman Tournament, Charlotte defeated Riverview in straight sets, 25-17, 25-16, winning a title the Tarpons covet every year.

The championship match wasn’t smooth sailing for the Tarpons in the beginning. Riverview took a 16-13 lead in the first set, leading Charlotte coach Michelle Dill to tell the Tarpons to match the Rams’ energy.

“We noticed they had a lot more bench energy and energy on the court.” Adaora Edeoga said. “We just wanted to generate that within ourselves, that’s what coach (Dill) was talking with us about. We have the power and potential to be such a good team, but we need to believe in ourselves, so we started igniting that fire within each other.”

A fire that once started continued to burn.

“We got one kill, and then it was just one after another,” Dill said.

The Tarpons went on to record a combined 17 kills.

“We just try to get around it,” Jalynn Gardner said. “See where they are blocking. If they are blocking straight up, then we just hit angle. If they are trying to take away angle, then we go to the other one.”

The title is the Lady Tarpons’ first at the Gene Gorman in four years and sends the team into the second half of the season with some momentum.

“That just shows that in the postseason, we are gonna do that much more, that we are a solid team,” Edeoga said. “There is no doubt in my mind that we one of the top teams in Southwest Florida, if not the state of Florida. Only time will tell how far we will go.”

Gardner was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player as Charlotte took home a $1,000 prize for the school’s scholarship fund.

DESOTO COUNTY

Coming into the weekend, Bulldogs head coach David Bremer cannot remember the last time his team made the gold bracket in the Gene Gorman. Little did he know that would change, as the Bulldogs excelled in pool play to make the bracket, ultimately finishing third overall.

DeSoto finished the tournament 3-2 and were one set away from advancing to the title game. After splitting the first two sets against Charlotte, the Tarpons held on to win the third set, 15-8. After losing to Charlotte, the Bulldogs defeated Sarasota 25-12, 25-19, to secure third place.

“That word ‘scrappy’ comes to mind,” Bremer said. “That used to be kind of our M.O. in earlier years when I coached. You like to hear that term. They are starting to get that.”

NORTH PORT

The Bobcats fought to the end but went 1-4 on the weekend.

After losing to Charlotte and Ida Baker on Friday, the Bobcats came into the tournament Saturday ready to go. In North Port’s first match, they defeated Sarasota, a team that swept the Bobcats 3-0 to begin the season. In Saturday’s rematch, North Port defeated Sarasota in three sets, 26-24, 12-25, 15-10.

Later against Riverdale, the Bobcats went to the distance again before Riverdale prevailed, 18-25, 25-10, 15-12. North Port finished the tournament against LaBelle, losing in straight sets, 27-25, 25-21.