GAME BALLS: How Port Charlotte got its groove back in Week 4

By Patrick Obley Sports Editor
Jordan Ingman expected to have his team’s full attention this past week following Port Charlotte’s shoulda-woulda-coulda loss at Gulf Coast on Sept. 9.

In the moments following a resounding 35-0 romp at Ida Baker on Friday, the Pirates’ head coach told Sun correspondent Chuck Ballaro that’s exactly what he got.

“We had a phenomenal week of practice and that was the big thing,” he said. “All week we got better. It stinks to learn in the valley, but that’s where you learn the best. We let last week go through our fingers and the kids came back really focused.”

DeSoto County continues to roar through its early schedule as well, blasting an overmatched Gateway Charter, improving to 3-1 in the process.

Venice had the most eyeballs on it, of course, as the Indians played St. Frances out of Baltimore in front of a national audience on ESPN2. Though they lost, they acquitted themselves well and a few of their stars made excellent impressions.

In was a rough week for Lemon Bay and North Port, but there were bright spots for both.

On to this week’s game balls.

DESOTO COUNTY

Coming into the season, the Bulldogs’ running back committee approach somewhat precluded the thought of them having a potential player of the year candidate.

Lil’Dreco Tompkins is, at present, a player of the year candidate.

The Bulldogs’ powerhouse senior running back accounted for three more touchdowns this week and set up one of them by tossing a pass on a halfback option play.

Defensive end Hunter Zirkle also had another standout evening, recording a safety.

LEMON BAY

Well, Friday night was pretty rough on the Mantas, as they lost starting quarterback Trey Rutan and subsequently the game, 37-0, to visiting North Fort Myers.

It’s the second consecutive week the Red Knights shut out their opponent. The previous victim was South Fort Myers, a team Lemon Bay nipped by a touchdown in the Kickoff Classic.

With Rutan down and the Knights keying on Joe Scott, backup quarterback Lorenzo Mauceri provided a spark with 52 yards on 15 carries.

NORTH PORT

Let’s preface this by saying this year’s Booker squad shouldn’t be confused with the aimless, winless team of a year ago.

So while giving up 42 points in a 42-7 road defeat is somewhat of a step backward for a young Bobcats team that had been showing improvement, it should be noted bad nights can just sort of snowball for an inexperienced group.

Still, Jaylon Fulton continues to be a bright spot for North Port and, this time, he did his good deeds on the defensive side of the ball. His 40-yard interception return provided the Bobcats’ only points.

PORT CHARLOTTE

Do you ever want to just flash forward to next season and see what Edd Guerrier becomes as a senior? To see what kind of recruiting battle might break out for his services?

The Pirates junior did his thing once more, with 130 yards and two touchdowns in 14 carries on a sloppy field.

Shoutout to the defense for the shutout, as well. Samuel Clerjuste made the highlight play on that side of the ball, scooping a fumble and racing 47 yards for a score.

VENICE

Losing 34-17 on national television to the nation’s No. 3 team might sting a bit, but considering the Indians outscored the St. Frances juggernaut 14-7 after falling behind 27-3 is impressive. Especially considering St. Frances didn’t call off the dogs – the Panthers were trying to run up the score, since they are competing for a mythical national title.

Venice didn’t let them get away with it.

Credit Damon Wilson II and Jack Huber, for keeping consistent pressure on the Panthers’ backfield. Clips of the Indians duo meeting at quarterback Michael Van Buren on a 4th-and-9 can be found all over social media.

