Two wounded in separate shootings during Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Loop

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Two wounded in separate shootings during Mexican Independence Day celebrations in Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were wounded in separate shootings, minutes apart during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations Friday night.

The first happened around 1 a.m. near Wacker and Monroe. A 32-year-old man was fighting with another man when someone in a red sedan pulled up and opened fire. The victim was shot in the back, but is expected to recover.

About a mile away, a 27-year-old man was walking along Wacker when a group of people ran up and attacked him. At some point one of the attackers pulled out a gun and shot him. The man is expected to be OK.

No one is in custody in either shooting.

'I could just hear people screaming': Victims describe being hit by blast in South Austin building

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three of the victims in Tuesday morning's building collapse in South Austin were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to two of those victims who said the emotional scars and trauma of what they experienced run deep.All three have been released from the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.Donell Adams was opening the building door when, he said, the explosion blew him into the air."It was like raining bricks and window seals, the frames, everything just raining over me and I could just hear people screaming and calling for help," Adams said. "But there was...
CHICAGO, IL
Surveillance video shows Chicago police sergeant, officer shoot man in Pilsen in July

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released surveillance video showing two police officers shooting a man in July in the Pilsen neighborhood, days after those officers were charged with multiple felonies.The video shows officers opening fire from inside their unmarked squad car on July 22 on 18th Street near Morgan Street.Chicago Police Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos, 43, and Officer Ruben Reynoso, 42, each face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct.  Prosecutors say the man who was shot was not armed. Their defense attorneys had asked a judge to block COPA...
CHICAGO, IL
Suspects shoot man in face, rob woman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side.Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The suspects also robbed a woman sitting in the victim's car at gunpoint.About 30 minutes later, the men crashed the car into a bench at Blackhawk Park and ran away.
CHICAGO, IL
Video shows South Austin neighborhood building explosion, collapse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video obtained only by CBS 2 on Wednesday shows an explosion at a South Austin neighborhood apartment building that injured eight people the day before.Meanwhile, as CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Wednesday, residents returned to the site of the devastation Wednesday. They picked up their belongings and left.Many went on to a church nearby to sleep on cots. Meanwhile, residents wonder what went wrong.Two clips were obtained by CBS 2's Steven Graves. Taken from different angles, both show a person running who appears to be holding a small child narrowly missing the blast and a shower of dust and...
CHICAGO, IL
Off-duty CPD officer shot during 'road rage' incident had been relieved of police powers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty police officer who was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Irving Park on Tuesday had been relieved of her police powers days earlier, and sources said it was because drugs had been found in her system.Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the officer had been relieved of her police powers on Saturday. Police declined to elaborate, citing personnel matters, but multiple sources confirmed to CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that the officer was relieved of her police powers due to a positive drug test.Meantime, a hunt for the shooter continues.Late...
CHICAGO, IL
