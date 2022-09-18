ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State's offense returns to the record books against Toledo

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Ohio State's offense made history Saturday night against Toledo.

In Ohio State's 77-21 win , the Buckeyes recorded 763 yards of offense against the Rockets defense, the second-most their offense has accumulated in a single game behind Ohio State's 77-10 season-opening win against Bowling Green in 2016.

Ohio State recorded more yards against Toledo than the 721 it recorded in its 77-31 season-opening win against Oregon State in 2018. It was the most by an Ohio State offense since coach Ryan Day joined the staff in 2017.

Against the Rockets, Ohio State averaged 9.8 yards per play, third best in a single game in Ohio State history. The Buckeyes averaged 10 yards per play against Wisconsin in 2014 and 10.2 yards per play at Virginia Tech in 2015.

Here's how Ohio State's offense did against Toledo

In the passing game, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 22 of his 27 pass attempts for 367 yards and five touchdowns to Marvin Harrison Jr., Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka . Kyle McCord added a passing touchdown of his own — a 72-yard score to Jayden Ballard — while completing five of his seven pass attempts for 115 yards.

Ohio State finished with three 100-yard receivers: Egbuka, Ballard and Harrison.

In the ground game, freshman Dallan Hayden finished as the Buckeyes' leading rusher, recording 108 rushing yards and his first collegiate touchdown. Miyan Williams added 77 yards on 10 rushes, while TreVeyon Henderson , who played only in the first drive of the game, added 19 yards and a touchdown on four carries. TC Caffey also scored his first collegiate touchdown, recording 57 yards on six carries.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

#Ohio State Football#Arkansas State#Oregon State#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Rockets#Bowling Green
