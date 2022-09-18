ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

40K CRPG Rogue Trader reveals more companions and enemies

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hn3n0_0i00RPq300
(Image credit: Owlcat)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is an upcoming CRPG from Owlcat Games, whose previous games Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous both came with entertaining companions to recruit and sometimes romance. Who knows whether there will be room for the latter in the 41st millennium (where there is only war, as 40K's tagline goes), but there will definitely be some recruiting going on.

Over a series of blog posts Owlcat has detailed some of the companions your voidship captain will be able to choose from. Most recently there was Cassia Orsellio the navigator (opens in new tab), a three-eyed mutant like all members of the noble navigator Great Houses, whose gift lets her perceive Warpspace without going mad. Also, if she flips up the tiara hiding her Warp Eye anyone who looks into it will die, so she's got that going for her. Then there's Pasqal Haneumann, Magos Explorator (opens in new tab), a cyborg tech-priest of the Adeptus Mechanicus who faces a schism among the faithful.

They join two companions previously revealed, Abelard the Seneschal (opens in new tab) and Idira Tlass the unsanctioned psyker (opens in new tab), who were both crewmates of your predecessor seen in the trailer. We haven't seen any more of the Space Wolf or the Sister of Battle from the key art, however.

Owlcat's most recent news summary (opens in new tab) also rounds up three of the backgrounds players can choose from for their own character: a commissar, an ex-criminal, and a naval officer with a wonderful mustache. Then it shows off some of the enemies you'll be facing. First up are the aeldari, 40K's space elves, and it seems like we'll have opportunity to fight both the drukhari (sadomasochistic dark elf bondage pirates) and the asuryani (hyper-specialized high elves who live on Craftworld spaceships after the loss of their homeworlds). The asuryani are noted as coming from a Craftworld of Owlcat's own creation rather than an existing one.

Chaos will be another foe, with daemonettes of Slaanesh and horrors of Tzeentch shown alongside mutated Chaos spawn. To help fight them, we'll apparently get cyberzombie servitors and Sicarian Ruststalkers, who are elite assassins provided by our friends in the Adeptus Mechanicus, as well as an arsenal of bolter, lasguns, plasma weapons, flamers, and chainswords. Which is nice.

Concept art of several locations also sneaks in, with the bridge of our voidship, overgrown statuary in aeldari ruins, a manufactorum, and the world of Footfall being depicted. Footfall is a waystation in the Segmentum Obscurus on the edge of the Koronus Expanse, which will be Rogue Trader's setting, and seems like a potential hub or tutorial area to launch an expedition from.

No release date for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has been given yet, but there's an alpha planned for this year, with a beta following next year. If you'd like a 40K game to play in the meantime, here's every Warhammer 40,000 game, ranked.

Image 1 of 14

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier

In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best visual novel of 2017 is getting a sequel

Five years ago, solo developer Brianna Lei released Butterfly Soup, a visual novel about an all-girl high school baseball team. Hysterically funny and upsettingly accurate to the experience of being awkward and young, we praised its well-written LGBT characters and dubbed it the best visual novel of 2017. Now, Lei has announced she's working on a sequel (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This little RPG is hiding the biggest adventure I've had in years

The most literal pen and paper RPG on PC is so relentlessly creative it puts triple-A RPGs to shame. RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (opens in new tab) is a game about playing a game, and that game is a ruled blue notebook pretending to be an RPG. Specifically it's the notebook of a boy named Kenta, every page bursting with giant monsters, bat-filled caves, and fantasy villages he's drawn all by himself.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Giorgio Moroder
PC Gamer

Kojima's made a watch with NASA, and if you pay extra it comes with a wearable face mask

'Ludens Mask is a 1:1 life size collectible that is actually wearable–Everyone of us is Ludens.'. High-end Swedish watchmaker Anicorn has announced a collaboration with Kojima Productions and NASA, resulting in a beautiful watch called Homo Ludens (opens in new tab). It's silver with golden details, with NASA stamped prominently below-centre on the dial, and the Kojima Productions tagline of 'From Sapiens to Ludens' engraved on the outer casing.
ECONOMY
PC Gamer

Looks like Sackboy: A Big Adventure is all but confirmed for PC

Its potential Steam database entry just received an interesting update. Sony's stitched mascot Sackboy looks to definitely be heading to PC, as a Steam database update has all but confirmed a port of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Rumours around the port have been rife for a few months—a SteamDB entry...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rogue Trader#Video Game#Crpg#Owlcat Games#Pathfinder#Kingmaker#Warpspace
PC Gamer

Rise of the Triad's 'ludicrous' 4K remaster will be out in 2023

Following a low-key initial announcement in 2020, a remaster of classic '90s FPS Rise of the Triad has finally been detailed. It's a collaboration between original developer Apogee Entertainment, remaster specialists Nightdive, and retro shooter fanatics New Blood Interactive, and it'll be out early next year. Rise of the Triad:...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2 loses its lead hero designer

Geoff Goodman helped design and balance heroes since the game's inception. The lead hero designer behind Overwatch's huge roster of characters—and the ones to come in its upcoming sequel—has left Blizzard, the company confirmed to PC Gamer. Geoff Goodman "made the decision to leave Blizzard earlier this year,"...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
PC Gamer

I'm scared of what Overwatch has become

I used to love Overwatch, but Overwatch 2 is scaring me even before its release. I've been in love with Overwatch, its characters, and its world since day one. It launched when I was still at school, so I had all the time in the world between homework and revision to delve into the cinematics, the gameplay, and the fan art. I adored it all, and played countless hours of the game on PlayStation before moving to PC in my third year of university. I pored over patch notes and YouTube videos. Eventually I got to give Jeff Kaplan my opinions on the 3-2-1 experiment after an interview (opens in new tab) about the development of Overwatch 2. For years I even wore a bronzed OW logo badge on one of my jackets. But now I'm scared of what it's become.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Twitch promises to ban streams of unlicensed gambling sites

After the hashtag #TwitchStopGambling (opens in new tab) began trending thanks to its adoption by popular streamers including HasanAbi, Pokimane, and Mizkif, Twitch has responded with an announcement (opens in new tab) that it will "prohibit streaming of gambling sites that include slots, roulette, or dice games" beginning on October 18.
GAMBLING
PC Gamer

Legendary modder works to bring all Unreal Engine games to VR

Virtual Reality is one of the coolest and most functional current next steps in gaming. Putting players into these virtual worlds, having them look around, move their arms, and sometimes even their whole bodies can really enhance the experience. Simple games can feel wondrous, Fast paced games are exhilarating, and scary games discover a whole new level of terrifying. But developing for VR is a tonne of work, and it's still kind of niche so there are far from as many games out on VR as there could be. Thankfully, once again, modders are working to help change all that.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy