Brownwood, TX

Men’s Golf Finishes 3rd at Bulldog Fall Invitational

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team finished in 3rd place at the Bulldog Fall Invitational, hosted by Redlands University. It was a very strong showing by the Schreiner Men’s Golf team out in Redlands, California, this weekend as the Mountaineers battled hard and put togeher a 3rd place team finish out on the road. After three rounds of play, the Mountaineers would miss out on a 1st place team finish by just 2 strokes.
KERRVILLE, TX
Men’s Cross Country Competes at Southwestern Showdown

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Cross Country team opened up their season with a trip to Georgetown, Texas, to compete in the Southwestern Showdown, hosted by Southwestern University. As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 6th place in the Men’s 8k with a total time of 3:23.33. The...
KERRVILLE, TX
Closson named as Fredericksburg’s new CVB President and CEO

Fredericksburg’s Convention and Visitor Bureau has named Brady Closson as the city’s newest CVB President/CEO. According to chair of the FCVB, Doug Cochran, “We are excited to bring Brady onboard to continue to move Fredericksburg and Gillespie County forward as one of the premier travel experiences in Texas.”
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Dr. Tiffany Culver, Ph. D, featured speaker for September NAMI meeting at Dietert Center

The National Alliance on Mental Illness – Kerrville – has announced that Dr. Tiffany Culver, Ph.D will be its featured speaker for the September meeting, Thursday, September 22, at 6 p.m.in Rooms C & D at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Street, in Kerrville. Culver is an Assistant Professor of Psychology Human Performance and Behavior at Schreiner University.
KERRVILLE, TX
Kerrville Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library joining the American Library Association in sponsoring Banned Books Week this week

The Kerrville Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be joining the American Library Association in sponsoring Banned Books Week this week, September 18-24, an annual celebration of the right to have access to books without censorship. Since its inception in 1982, the event is intended to allow readers an opportunity to decide for themselves what to read.
KERRVILLE, TX

