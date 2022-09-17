KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team finished in 3rd place at the Bulldog Fall Invitational, hosted by Redlands University. It was a very strong showing by the Schreiner Men’s Golf team out in Redlands, California, this weekend as the Mountaineers battled hard and put togeher a 3rd place team finish out on the road. After three rounds of play, the Mountaineers would miss out on a 1st place team finish by just 2 strokes.

