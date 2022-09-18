ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco

As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
San Francisco Cruise Crash Leads To Recall Of 80 Self-Driving Vehicles

UNITED STATES—A self-driving vehicle created by Cruise, a self-driving arm of General Motors Co., crashed into another car in San Francisco, leading to the recall of 80 more vehicles. One person who drove the car was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The algorithm that controls Cruise’s cars is reportedly capable of counting pedestrians and cyclists and detecting steel guardrails.
South American Tourist Burglars Might Be Back In Hillsborough; Town Hit With Rash of Home Break-Ins

Earlier this year we learned that police in the affluent Peninsula towns of Atherton and Hillsborough were hoping to collaborate with the FBI to nab a crew — or multiple crews — of suspected "tourist burglars" from South America who had hit multiple homes in the area. And a recent uptick in home break-ins in Hillsborough suggests they may be back.
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
Two people killed in San Francisco overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

