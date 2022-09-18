Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Related
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
San Francisco residents, tourists already seem sick of Dreamforce
A healthy chunk of people in San Francisco seem less than enamored by Dreamforce.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of San Francisco's strangest homes just hit the market
For $13.5 million, half a house in San Francisco could be yours.
Gap makes mass layoffs in San Francisco, New York and Asia
Global clothing titan Gap is laying off 500 employees, the company confirmed to SFGATE on Tuesday.
3 Bay Area restaurants make New York Times America's best restaurants list
The list, which spotlights 50 restaurants around the country, came out Monday.
thesfnews.com
San Francisco Cruise Crash Leads To Recall Of 80 Self-Driving Vehicles
UNITED STATES—A self-driving vehicle created by Cruise, a self-driving arm of General Motors Co., crashed into another car in San Francisco, leading to the recall of 80 more vehicles. One person who drove the car was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The algorithm that controls Cruise’s cars is reportedly capable of counting pedestrians and cyclists and detecting steel guardrails.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFist
South American Tourist Burglars Might Be Back In Hillsborough; Town Hit With Rash of Home Break-Ins
Earlier this year we learned that police in the affluent Peninsula towns of Atherton and Hillsborough were hoping to collaborate with the FBI to nab a crew — or multiple crews — of suspected "tourist burglars" from South America who had hit multiple homes in the area. And a recent uptick in home break-ins in Hillsborough suggests they may be back.
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base
An American Airlines plane in flight. The company recently announced the closure of its flight attendant base in San Francisco.American Airlines. Roughly 400 flight attendants at American Airlines are being displaced after the company announced a plan to close its San Francisco base.
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
sfstandard.com
Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown
Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sfstandard.com
Chef Martin Yan’s Recommendations for What to Eat and Where to Shop in Chinatown
Martin Yan said the secret to his trim physique is eating lots of vegetables and soup—but on a recent tour of San Francisco’s Chinatown, the famous chef pointed out many places to buy dim sum, barbecued pork and stir-fried ice cream. To be fair, he also had tips...
San Francisco doctor ‘astonished’ by Biden declaring pandemic ‘over’
"Even though it may be over in our minds, and we are in a lull right now, it certainly isn't over," Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.
Two people killed in San Francisco overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
'Deeply distressed': Bay Area shuttle service says it no longer owns buses seen carrying migrants
"We've been getting lots of calls, and I keep telling people we sold them months ago."
3 SF homes get $10M price cut in more signs of a cooling Bay Area housing market
Is a $10 million-plus price cut becoming a Pac Heights trend?
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
Comments / 1