ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gByd4_0i00Qoqh00

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital.

The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement director Jerry Vaughn.

The school began an investigation after learning in February of possible violations, which were found to have occurred between spring 2021 and March. It was limited to a “small number” of athletes who concealed their use of a clock-in/clock-out system while working in the hospital’s patient transport department.

The report does not specify which teams the athletes were from, but said the part-time jobs “could require physical strength and might be suitable for athletes.” Players’ names and how many were involved are redacted from the six-page document, which says a hospital supervisor denied knowing of athletes recording hours not worked.

The hospital’s human resources department became involved and worked with its chief nursing officer to suspend players from the hospital, along with the supervisor. Some but not all hours were recorded but not worked, the document noted.

Kentucky’s athletics compliance determined that violations had occurred and declared the athletes ineligible as corrective actions, the document stated. Athletes also will not be able to work with UK Healthcare without a specific academic reason. The report added that no athletic coaching staff member or department official knew of or should have known of the violation.

Kentucky’s release of the report comes days after football coach Mark Stoops announced that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return on Oct. 1 at Mississippi. Rodriguez, who rushed for 1,379 yards last fall, has missed three games, including Saturday’s contest against Youngstown State and is out next week against Northern Illinois.

Stoops has repeatedly declined to give specifics on Rodriguez’s status and has not described his absence as a suspension. Linebacker Jordan Wright sat out the opener but returned for last week’s victory at Florida.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
LEXINGTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

UK enjoys highest football ranking in 15 years

The Kentucky Wildcats go into their fourth week of the season perched at the highest ranking in 15 years, and tied for the SEC lead with the nation's number one team. The No. 8 ranking in the AP poll ties UK’s high water mark in 2007, when the Wildcats were twice ranked eighth. The last time Kentucky was ranked higher than No. 8 in the AP poll was 45 years ago, when it was slotted at No. 6 in the 1977 postseason poll.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Northern Illinois game glance, odds, and an early prediction

After pitching their first shutout of the Mark Stoops era and the first since 2009, the Kentucky Wildcats will now turn their attention to the Northern Illinois Huskies. With a 3-0 start for the Cats, they will now look to put the finishing touches on the early non-conference slate before they start the heart of their conference schedule with Ole Miss on October 1st.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky offers 2024 big man Jayden Williams

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are already working on building their 2024 recruiting class, and they have zeroed in on another top player in the class. On Saturday, Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog reported that 5-star center Jayden Williams picked up an official offer from Calipari. Williams becomes the...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
beef2live.com

Bluegrass Richmond: Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday)

Bluegrass Stockyards (Richmond, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Friday) The largest string sold on Friday at Bluegrass (Richmond) was 113 steers (944#) at $168.00. The second largest string was 80 heifers (632#) at $169.00. The average price paid on Friday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Richmond)...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kentucky#Corrective Actions#The University Hospital#Uk Healthcare
hamburgjournal.com

A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane

If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
wymt.com

New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season

BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!. This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in Winchester are gearing up for a busy fall season. “That’s what we’re really trying to capitalize on is letting people know Winchester is already a great place to come at night. But you should also come during the day for things like lunch and brunch. That you should really make the venture over,” said Chad Walker, co-owner of Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlor.
WINCHESTER, KY
foxlexington.com

Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

One person injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dale Drive. Officers were dispatched there for a person who had been shot. When they got to the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. That person...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy