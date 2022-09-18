Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
NBC Sports
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to...
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 3
The Washington Commanders couldn’t pull off a second comeback win in as many weeks. After falling behind 22-0 to the Lions on Sunday, the Commanders put up 27 second-half points. But even that wasn’t enough for Washington to overcome its downright ugly first half, losing by a score of 36-27 in Detroit.
AJ Henning enjoying Deebo Samuel type role for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In a rare offseason revelation, Jim Harbaugh this spring previewed his plans for wide receiver A.J. Henning: The Michigan football team wanted to use him a little bit like San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. “A.J. Henning we’re experimenting with at running back,” Harbaugh said...
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
NBC Sports
49ers' Super Bowl odds increase after Lance's season-ending injury
Trey Lance's season-ending injury might not spell doom for the 49ers this season. After the second-year quarterback suffered a broken right ankle in San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl LVII actually went up. Our partners at...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
247Sports
Penn State vs. Central Michigan football: James Franklin addresses Nick Singleton's surge, Eli Manning's cameo
Penn State jumped up eight spots to No. 14 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll, the byproduct of the Nittany Lions' 41-12 victory at Auburn. But the Nittany Lions have bigger goals ahead this season, and while trouncing the Tigers is a pretty positive indicator, it's just an early step along that road.
Penn State vs. Central Michigan: 10 Chippewas to watch against the Nittany Lions in Week 4
Penn State turns its attention to its final non-conference game of the season when Central Michigan visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions will be looking to sweep their non-con slate and move to 4-0 on the season, while the Chippewas will attempt face their second Power Five opponent of the season.
Penn State vs Central Michigan betting line: Lions a four-touchdown favorite at home
Penn State impressed a large national viewing audience Saturday afternoon, beating Auburn on the road, 41-12, and improving to 3-0. Now ranked 14th in the AP Top 25 Poll, the Nittany Lions have serious momentum on their side ahead of another home matchup. "Overall, there hasn't been too many Big...
NBC Sports
Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve
Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag. The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.
Bill Belichick on the Ravens’ loss to Miami and what to expect this week
Belichick said he'd be surprised if the Ravens continue to give up big plays the way they did against Miami last week. Bill Belichick strode to the podium Wednesday in Foxborough wearing a bright red Patriots hoodie. The Patriots head coach praised Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh, general manager Eric DeCosta,...
NBC Sports
Brady responds to Fitzpatrick's claim he showed QB 'no respect'
Who knew there was a beef between Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick?. Fitzpatrick, who faced Brady's New England Patriots 14 times over his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback, recently shared that he's not a very big fan of the GOAT, claiming Brady declined to shake his hand on several occasions after they faced each other.
NBC Sports
49ers to sign Kurt Benkert to practice squad
The 49ers worked out some quarterbacks on Tuesday and they’re adding one of them to their practice squad. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Kurt Benkert will be joining the organization. Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron also worked out for the team. Benkert gives...
NBC Sports
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh wants Guinness World Record for QB usage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team tested even the most loyal fan’s knowledge last Saturday as eight different quarterbacks earned snaps for the Wolverines during their blowout win over UConn. There was J.J. McCarthy, the starter, who completed 15 of 18 passes for...
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
NBC Sports
Cowboys will see how week goes for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz
The Cowboys left the door open for wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his 2022 debut against the Giants in Week Three, but they won’t know if he’ll walk through it until later this week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where...
NBC Sports
Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury
SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
