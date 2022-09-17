ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Four Aggie freshmen suspended vs. Miami

By Cameron Ohnysty
 3 days ago

News came down Saturday afternoon that four freshman members of the roster have been suspended for at least half or the entirety of tonight’s tilt with the Hurricanes, putting a damper over what was supposed to be an exciting night. according to GigEm247 and Billy Liucci of TexAgs, the players suspended are starting wide receiver Evan Stewart, wide receiver Chris Marshall, defensive back Smoke Bouie, and cornerback Denver Harris.

Each player listed came to Texas A&M as either a 5-Star or high 4-Star recruit in the legendary 2022 recruiting class for the program, and while their collective speed and athleticism will be missed for tonight’s all-important game, this leaves veteran members such as wide receivers Jalen Preston and Moose Muhammad III to make their mark, paired with the return of starting cornerback Jaylon Jones who is looking to make his season debut.

As disappointing as this news is, The Aggies need to stay focused on the challenge at hand and get their season back on track.

