Game Balls: Tennessee-Akron

The Vols defeated Akron 63-6 in a sold out Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite injuries to key players Jabari Small and Cedric Tillman, Tennessee saw their depth at RB and WR flash in the blowout win.

The Vols played a sound game that may have been their best all around performance so far this season, meaning the players below are well deserving of their game balls.

Offense: Jalin Hyatt

There are multiple solid candidates for offensive player of the game, but Jalin Hyatt deserves it most of all.

The junior wideout exploded against Akron, torching the Zips secondary for five catches, a career-high 166 yards and two touchdowns. A week after setting his game-high in catches, Hyatt sets his game-high in yardage.

Hyatt's two scores saw No. 11 get wide open on each occasion. Hyatt beat his man down the sideline for a 57-yard score on his first touchdown. Later in the first half, Hyatt got open on a slant and took it 48 yards for a score, zooming past Akron's defense.

Hyatt's career game came with Cedric Tillman suffering a lower body injury midway through the second quarter. If Tillman misses time, it seems Hyatt has improved enough to be a legitimate top option in this Tennessee offense.

An honorable mention for offensive player of the game is freshman running back Dylan Sampson, who filled in for an injured Jabari Small really well. Sampson finished the night with two touchdowns and 57 yards rushing on eight carries.

Defense: Jeremy Banks

There weren't many "big" plays from the Volunteer defense against Akron. It was an overall solid effort.

But there was one big play that prevented Akron from scoring a touchdown in the first half when it looked like the Zips were on their way to doing just that.

Jeremy Banks was the reason for the stop, forcing a fumble at the five yard line to WR Daniel George. George fumbled into the endzone, and the Vols recovered for a touchback, keeping the Zips at 0.

An honorable mention for the defensive game ball would be Elijah Herring, who racked up two sacks on one three-and-out drive by Akron.

The freshman's encouraging game combines with nice starts to the season from James Pearce and Josh Josephs to keep the LB room's potential high.

Special Teams: Squirrel White

There isn't anyone who jumps out from special teams in the Vols win over Akron, but a speedy freshman wide receiver nearly returned a punt for six.

In the fourth quarter, Squirrel White began seeing work as a punt returner. In his second return, the freshman turned the corner and nearly went to the house, but an Akron player caught him by the shoestring.

White's potential to be a game changer in the special teams was shown, and I would not be surprised if White's burst earns him more reps in addition to Jimmy Holiday and Tre Flowers in the return game.

The Vols will host Florida in a sold out Neyland Stadium next weekend at 3:30 p.m. ET.

