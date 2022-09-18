Embracing relief role, freshman Nate Yarnell steps behind center, leads Pitt to 34-13 victory

Pitt’s Marquis Williams (right) and Bangally Kamara celebrate Williams’ touchdown on an interception against Western Michigan on Saturday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nothing Nate Yarnell did Saturday night surprised Pat Narduzzi.

But he couldn’t say the same for something he saw from his redshirt freshman quarterback earlier in the day.

In his first start since his junior year at Lake Travis (Texas) High School three years ago, Yarnell stepped under center Saturday night to replace Kedon Slovis and – with the help of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s pound-the-rock game plan – led No. 23 Pitt (2-1) to a 34-13 victory against Western Michigan (1-2).

“Couldn’t be more proud of the performance he put out there,” Narduzzi said. “Doesn’t surprise me. I’ve seen that guy for a year and a half on scout team.”

What did surprise Narduzzi was something he saw Saturday morning in the team hotel in Grand Rapids, 50 miles to the north:

There was Yarnell, who started the week as the fourth-team quarterback and is still a month shy of his 20th birthday, calmly playing classical music on a grand piano. Kickoff was only hours away.

“You talk about relaxed,” Narduzzi said. “He’s in the hotel this morning playing Beethoven or something. Who is that? It’s Nate Yarnell. He’s relaxed like he’s been there before.

“I don’t think he was nervous, not one bit, not even close. Which was shocking because I was (darn) nervous.”

The truth?

“I was definitely nervous,” said Yarnell, who before last week hadn’t had a snap with the first team since the third week of training camp. “As soon as that first snap, all that goes away and it’s just playing football.”

Yarnell was the story of the night, but the victory was a total team effort.

It started with Pitt’s run/pass ratio, an incredible 52/12 that spit out 238 yards on the ground. Izzy Abanikanda surpassed the century mark for the second consecutive game – 133 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Vince Davis added 83 and C’Bo Flemister 28.

“We really just wanted to pound it,” Narduzzi said, “because we knew they couldn’t stop the run as much as they blitz. That’s Pitt football. Pitt tough, find a way to get it done.”

The defense was dominant throughout much of the game, limiting Western Michigan to 180 total yards. Norwin graduate and Broncos starting quarterback Jack Salopek completed only six of 18 attempts, with three interceptions.

“We kind of knew what they were going to do or tried to do,” Narduzzi said. “They had a lot of tendencies and we thought we could crush them on defense and we did.

“That’s what great defenses do. They find a way to make plays.”

First, cornerback Marquis Williams went 22 yards with a Pick 6 in the first quarter. Later, free safety Erick Hallett intercepted two passes by Salopek, one in the end zone while Western Michigan was threatening to tie the score in the third quarter.

Finally, Pitt put together three touchdown drives of 80, 74 and 67 yards in the second half, with 22 runs among 27 snaps. For the game, Yarnell only attempted 12 passes, completing nine for 179 yards and a touchdown – 4 yards – to Konata Mumpfield.

Narduzzi said he and staff were split through much of the week between starting Yarnell or senior and Dartmouth transfer Derek Kyler.

“Tuesday, who’s better? Derek’s better,” Narduzzi said. “Wednesday, Yarnell’s better. By Thursday, Yarnell’s the guy. That’s no disrespect to Kyler. (Yarnell) is so calm in the huddle.”

Narduzzi said Slovis, who has an apparent concussion, was cleared by doctors to play, but the coach wasn’t comfortable putting him in harm’s way.

“I didn’t want to play Kedon. He was cleared to play. I just wasn’t going to do it,” Narduzzi said. “I don’t think it was fair. I didn’t think he was 100% right. He takes one hit and we lose him for the next two weeks. Maybe he was 98%. I didn’t want to take any chances.”

After the game, Cignetti found Yarnell on the field and gave him a bear hug like no one was watching.

“It’s a memory I’ll always remember,” Yarnell sai. “It was really special.”

Yarnell achieved those numbers without an interception or fumble. Pitt’s only turnover was a muffed punt by Jaylon Barden when a Broncos defender was pushed into him.

Also, Pitt’s leading receiver, Jared Wayne, didn’t play in the second half after he was the victim of hard hit at the end of a 35-yard reception.

“We felt like we could throw it more,” Narduzzi said. “Our goal was to eat the clock up and run it down their throat and that’s what we did.”