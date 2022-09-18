ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

The fight against Sickle Cell

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Every day more and more progress is made in the fight against a disease that impacts millions. Dr. Robert Brodsky is a professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Director of Hematology. Brodsky is joined...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sickle Cell Awareness Month

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness month. It's the most common form of inherited blood disorder in the United States affecting almost 100,000 Americans. April Ruffin, a board-certified hospitalist at GBMC, joined FOX 45 News with more information on this.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$80,000 added to reward for tips in killing of ATM worker

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Family and friends of Kenneth Gerstley have added $80,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest can indictment of the people responsible for his death. Including the reward from Metro Crime Stoppers, the total reward now stands at $88,000. "He was innocently doing his...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill

Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspicious device investigation creates confusion and traffic snafus in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A bomb scare prompted Baltimore County police to shut down Security Boulevard and evacuate area businesses on Tuesday afternoon.By Tuesday evening, a suspicious device had been diffused and the boulevard had reopened.People described to WJZ the traffic created by the investigation, which yielded a person of interest and scant other details. "Busy, busy, busy area," one gas station attendant said. "Busy. All through the day."Driver said they were confused by the melee."I got turned all around," Evelyn said. "I didn't know which way to go. I didn't know what was going on."Evelyn said no one told her why she...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Baltimore Trauma Response#Fox45 News
foxbaltimore.com

National Talk Like a Pirate Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ahoy Mateys... Today is National Talk Like a Pirate Day!. Plunder awaits here in studio as a game of "Fire in the Hole" is underway.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
foxbaltimore.com

Ringleader of criminal enterprise convicted, targeted Hispanics in offenses

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 20-year-old man was convicted on charges related to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that operated in Baltimore City and County, Monday. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced the conviction of ringleader, Jaylen Skinner. Two additional defendants, Tommy Graham, 19, and Daquan Hart,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify two homicide victims

Baltimore City Police released the names of two people who were killed in Baltimore. One of them was injured last month. 37-year-old Delanie McCloud was killed on September 16, 2022, in the 1100 block of Wilmot Court. 34-year-old Bryan Johnson Sr. was shot on August 3, 2022 in the 3300...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Impending worker strike possible at Johns Hopkins Hospital

Employees at Johns Hopkins Hospital told 11 News that an impending strike is looming. One employee told 11 News that they plan to strike Oct. 1. Non-union employees said they received an email Tuesday from the hospital stating that they may need to fill in on those shifts if a work stoppage happens.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy